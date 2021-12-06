ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Jury instructions sewn up in trial over Daunte Wright death

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10TDq2_0dEzoSnB00

Attorneys and a judge hammered out jury instructions Monday for the trial of a white Minnesota police officer who fatally shot Black motorist Daunte Wright, with the judge denying defense requests that would have made the instructions more expansive for the former officer's benefit.

Kim Potter, 49, is charged with first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in Wright’s April 11 death in Brooklyn Center, a Minneapolis suburb. Potter, who resigned two days after the shooting, has said she meant to use her Taser on Wright after he tried to drive away from officers while they were trying to arrest him, but that she grabbed her handgun instead.

Her body camera recorded the shooting.

Opening statements are scheduled for Wednesday.

Judge Regina Chu went with standard jury instructions to define second-degree manslaughter, which involves culpable negligence. For first-degree manslaughter, she said she would use language defining recklessness from jury instructions in an earlier case, which she said is the controlling law. She resisted defense efforts to substitute broader language that might have given Potter more of an advantage.

Chu said she would finalize the jury instruction on when police may use deadly force after hearing some testimony during the trial.

Chu rejected a defense request to add an instruction to note that fleeing a police officer is a violent felony. Chu said that’s not always the case. She said police officers may testify that fleeing an officer is a crime of violence.

The defense also sought to include elements of Wright’s conduct in the instructions, noting that he didn’t follow police commands, tried to flee and was driving without a license. “His conduct was unreasonable and his own negligence contributed to the tragedy here,” attorney Paul Engh said.

Chu rejected that, saying allegations of what Wright should or should not have done can come out in testimony, but won’t be in jury instructions.

Jury instructions are important because they tell jurors what the law is and how the facts of the case should be applied to the law, said Mike Brandt, a Minneapolis-area defense attorney who is not connected to the case. Generally speaking, the defense tries to broaden the instructions so that prosecutors have more to prove, while the state tries to make the instructions as narrow as possible.

Brandt said judges will generally default to the state’s standard instructions, because these have already been approved by judges from around Minnesota.

A jury of 14 people — including two alternates — will hear the case. Nine of the 12 jurors likely to deliberate are white, one is Black and two are Asian. The two alternates are white.

The jury's racial makeup is roughly in line with the demographics of Hennepin County, which is about 74% white. But the jury is notably less diverse than the one that convicted former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin this spring in the death of George Floyd.

Potter has told the court she will testify. She could be heard on body-camera video saying, “Taser, Taser, Taser” before she fired, followed by, “I grabbed the wrong (expletive) gun.”

Wright, 20, was shot as Chauvin was standing trial 10 miles (16 kilometers) away for killing Floyd. Wright's death sparked several nights of intense protests in the suburb.

The most serious charge against Potter requires prosecutors to prove recklessness; the lesser requires them to prove culpable negligence. Minnesota's sentencing guidelines call for a sentence of just over seven years on the first-degree manslaughter count and four years on the second-degree one. Prosecutors have said they would seek a longer sentence.

———

Find the AP’s full coverage of the Daunte Wright case: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-daunte-wright

Comments / 0

Related
q13fox.com

Kim Potter trial for Daunte Wright shooting: What to know

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The manslaughter trial of Kimberly Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer charged in the deadly shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop, begins on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Potter, 49, is charged with first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in Wright’s death on April 11, 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Insider

Daunte Wright's former teacher said ex-police officer Kim Potter was 'so brash and brazen that she murdered a Black man with no thought' ahead of manslaughter trial

Former Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter's manslaughter trial in the death of Daunte Wright begins Tuesday with jury selection. Wright's former teacher, Courtney Ross, said Potter "murdered a Black man with no thought." Ross was the girlfriend of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed during an arrest in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
The Independent

Man accused of trying to intimidate judge in Potter trial

A Minneapolis man has been charged with trying to intimidate the judge presiding over the manslaughter trial of the former officer charged in Daunte Wright s death.The Star Tribune reports Cortez A. Rice was charged last week with tampering with a judicial officer, a felony.Rice allegedly went into the Loring Park condominium building where he thought Judge Regina Chu lived and made comments meant to intimidate her into allowing broadcast coverage of the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kimberly Potter, who is charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Wright, 20, in April.The criminal complaint...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jury Instructions#Minneapolis Police#Shooting#Brooklyn
740thefan.com

Kim Potter Defense Attorney: A Mistake Is Not A Crime

MINNEAPOLIS – Defense attorneys for former Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter will try to convince a Hennepin County jury that a mistake is not a crime. They say her miscalculation when she shot Daunte Wright last April shouldn’t result in a prison sentence. Potter’s trial begins at the end...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

Closing arguments in trial for Ahmaud Arbery's killing focus on citizens' arrest law and claim of self-defense

Prosecutors and defense attorneys delivered closing arguments Monday in the trial of the three men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia, in February 2020. Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan have all been charged with murder and other counts for the death of Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was jogging in the neighborhood.
PUBLIC SAFETY
minnesotanewsnetwork.com

Full jury seated in Kim Potter trial

“All right counsel, we have our jury,” Judge Regina Chu said as the 14th and final juror was seated in the manslaughter trial of Kim Potter. 12 will serve as jurors and two as alternates. Former Brooklyn Center officer Potter is charged with the shooting death of Daunte Wright last April. She has pleaded not guilty. Chu thanked both sides for “being efficient in the questioning” and said she was “really glad we’re on track for starting when we’re supposed to start.” The jury makeup is as follows: white male, 50s; white woman, 60s; white male, 20s; Asian woman, 40s; white woman, 20s; black woman, 30s; white male, 40s; white male 60s; Asian woman, 20s; white man, 40s; white woman, 40s; white man, 50s; white woman, 70s; and a white man, 30s. Opening statements are set for next Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

ABC News

470K+
Followers
119K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy