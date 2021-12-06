ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RAISING AWARENESS: Altamont volleyball team raises money to help the fight against cancer

By Alex Wallner Daily News
 4 days ago
Altamont senior Ellie McManaway helped raise money for Woo Hoo Sisterhood, an organization designed to help those with cancer, through ‘Pink Out’ Night against Vandalia on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Altamont Community High School. Alex Wallner | Daily News

Over one month of planning and preparation led to a night that even Altamont senior Ellie McManaway didn’t expect.

McManaway helped organize ‘Pink Out’ Night, an event designed to help raise awareness — and money — for those battling cancer. Altogether, she helped raise over 3,000 dollars.

“I was very impressed with the turnout,” McManaway said. “I did not expect to make this much money, but it’s going to a great cause and some great people.”

Typically an event scheduled for the volleyball season, a low number of home matches this past season prevented that from happening.

Instead of delaying it, though, McManaway, and the entire volleyball team, worked together to set it up for the first girls’ basketball game of the season against Vandalia.

“With not being able to do it during the volleyball season, I still wanted the volleyball girls to help. I was the one that planned it, but the volleyball girls helped run the whole thing,” McManaway said. “I wouldn’t have been able to do it without them along with both sides of the community, Effingham County and Altamont, and Vandalia, who came out and supported and were so generous with their donations.”

Throughout the evening, patrons could purchase tickets for a silent auction, along with buying baked goods, with all of the proceeds going toward Woo Hoo Sisterhood, an organization designed for this very cause.

“It was founded in memory of Jolene Arndt, which is my mother. She’s been gone 13 years, and she had breast cancer. We raise money to help people with cancer or any hardship or needs,” said Emily Miller, one of the organization’s founders. “We have been grateful and blessed to give around 20-25,000 dollars a year to people who are having a hard time.”

