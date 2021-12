UPDATE: The PS5 is set to drop at BT this morning. It could drop at Game and Amazon this week. Read on for more information.It has now been over a year since Sony’s latest console, the PlayStation 5 (PS5), first arrived in the UK. But supply problems and a worldwide semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the device to slow to a crawl. New stock is still tricky to find and, when it does appear, the PS5 sells out quickly, both online and in-store.It’s your last chance to bag a console before Christmas, and it looks like retailers are pulling out...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 21 MINUTES AGO