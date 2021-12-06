ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama, Georgia open as sizeable favorites in CFP semis

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cdy6X_0dEzn6fT00

No. 1 Alabama has opened as a 13.5-point favorite over No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl, according to the consensus Vegas odds.

Meanwhile, in the other College Football Playoff semifinal matchup, No. 3 Georgia is a 7.5-point favorite over No. 2 Michigan in the Orange Bowl.

Notre Dame, which was the first team left out of the four-team playoff, finds itself as a 1.5-point favorite against Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl.

Elsewhere, the Rose Bowl features Ohio State as a 6.5-point favorite over Utah, and the Sugar Bowl matchup has Ole Miss favored by 2 over Baylor.

After Alabama-Cincinnati, the second-largest spread of bowl season comes in the New Mexico Bowl, where Fresno State is favored by 13 over UTEP.

Two bowl matchups — Virginia-SMU in the Fenway Bowl and Miami-Washington State in the Sun Bowl — are considered an early pick’em.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Local
Georgia Football
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Venables
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiesta Bowl#Sugar Bowl#Rose Bowl#American Football#Cfp#College Football Playoff#Oklahoma State#Ohio State#Baylor#Fresno State#Utep#Virginia Smu#Notre Dame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

28K+
Followers
29K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy