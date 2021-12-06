ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Practice for Using System.Timers.Timer in .NET C#

Cover picture for the articleHow to have full control over the timer and be able to cover it with unit tests. When using System.Timers.Timer in your .NET C# application, you might face problems with abstracting it and being able to cover your modules with Unit Tests. In this article, we would be discussing...

itprotoday.com

Don't Neglect Patch Management Best Practices

Patch management is an essential task that nonetheless is all too easy to neglect. And, even if an organization is diligent about its patch management, there is a big difference between doing patch management and doing it well. This article outlines six patch management best practices. 1. Create a comprehensive...
SOFTWARE
securityboulevard.com

Six Python security best practices for developers

Python is a valuable programming language, but using it without proper security best practices puts applications at risk of an attack. Python is a fast, platform-agnostic, and easy-to-learn programming language that is suited for beginners and experienced developers alike. Ever since its first release in 1991, Python has had a constant presence in the computer world and has become a go-to language thanks to its easy-to-understand code and versatility. Today, Python can boast a wide array of libraries and frameworks, and they are the cornerstone of fast and easy Python programming—the so-called Pythonic way of development.
SOFTWARE
channele2e.com

Microsoft 365 Security Best Practices for MSPs

Here are six basic Microsoft 365 cloud application security issues that MSPs need to mitigate, according to Liongard Engineer Scott Davis. IT service providers can sometimes fall behind on security because they turn into firefighters. If you’re only being reactive on the security side—only responding to attacks once they happen—you’re not getting ahead of the attack, which is where you need to be. If you’re not proactive, you’re just hopping from fire to fire. Providers today need the right tools to go from firefighting to fire prevention.
SOFTWARE
addictivetips.com

How to use Net User command on Windows 10

Windows is a GUI based OS. Users get an easy-to-use interface for complex tasks like creating a new user and setting up permissions for it, among other things. Many complex tasks are done with a few clicks but many of them can be done from the command line. Net User...
SOFTWARE
#Lessons Learned#Console Application
gitconnected.com

Best development practices are about speed and trust

Developers are obsessed with speed. Speed of delivery. Speed of integration. Faster innovation. Value to customers quicker. During the last few years, I’ve been setting up and configuring dozens of different pipelines for various projects and services, while working as a developer, tech lead and\or architect on those projects. While all this was going on, I slowly started to contemplate the requirements and effects of continuous integration (CI), continuous delivery (CD) and continuous deployment (also, CD). To me, fully adapting these practices seem to be a matter of trust. In many organizations development teams seem to be unable to adapt these practices fully to increase their performance output, either because they don’t trust themselves enough to do it, or the business people don’t trust developers enough to let them do it.
ECONOMY
gitconnected.com

Web Scraping in .NET C#

In English, the word Scraping has different definitions but they are all within the same meaning. to remove (an outer layer, adhering matter, etc.) in this way: to scrape the paint and varnish from a table. In Dictionary.Cambridge.org. the act of removing the surface from something using a sharp edge...
SOFTWARE
CSO

Securing IoT: Best Practices for Retailers

We see innovation on a daily basis. Without a doubt, one of the most game-changing innovations is the Internet of Things (IoT). Industry analyst firm IDC expects there will be over 41 billion connected IoT devices by 2025. In particular, the retail sector is increasingly using IoT technology to personalize...
RETAIL
InformationWeek

6 Best Practices for NLP Implementation

Recent advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning have made natural language processing so powerful that state-of-the-art models have surpassed human performance in existing benchmark datasets. In the education space, we’ve seen NLP used in several powerful ways, from automated translation and helping students improve their writing skills, to enhancing...
COMPUTERS
Searchengine Journal

Hospitality SEO Best Practices For 2022 & Beyond

Travel and tourism have been extremely competitive in recent years, with hotels and chains competing against online travel agencies (OTAs) and booking sites in increasingly rich search results. Now, the industry has also been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and is still feeling heavy repercussions. There are signs of...
INDUSTRY
gitconnected.com

Hierarchical Tree Form Data in .NET C#

Design a data structure for Hierarchical Tree Form data and its related operations in .NET C#. Sometimes you find yourself in a need to deal with Hierarchical Tree Form data. In simple words, this is data presented into parent-child nodes. In such situations, you might sometimes struggle with the complexity...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
martechseries.com

Lead Nurturing Best Practices for B2B Marketers

Do you think your lead nurturing strategies need a boost?. Many B2B marketers believe that they are stuck in a rut with respect to finding new ways to improve lead quality and their lead generation program. There is nothing more satisfying than seeing your online ad campaigns work better and having relevant leads roll into your company pipeline.
ECONOMY
gitconnected.com

Data Structures and Algorithms

Today, I looked at lectures in universities all over the world and found useful lessons as follows. This course is an introductory graduate course on the design and analysis of algorithms. The course builds on an undergraduate-level study of the analysis and implementation of data structures and algorithms (COMPSCI 201).
EDUCATION
ArchDaily

ArchDaily Selects the Best New Practices of 2021

As our world evolves at an unprecedented pace, the challenges that come with it are becoming more and more complex. The questions faced by the cities and networks of our global world, the physical and virtual environments where our evolution takes place, are making architecture more relevant than ever. The...
DESIGN
gitconnected.com

Prefect: Orchestrate Your Data ETL Pipeline Easily

Orchestrating a data ETL pipeline efficiently always makes me feel uncomfortable. I have been a data engineer for many years and spent so many hours finding the most efficient way to achieve this and have yet to find a complete solution. Many tools can help manage a data pipeline, such...
SOFTWARE
gitconnected.com

10 Python Programs for Practice

These examples help enhance the logical thinking of beginners. Programmer needs to practice to enhance their logical thinking. Here are a few practice examples for python coders. This article specially focuses only on simple programs for beginners to try. There is a question first, then the solution. I would recommend first solving it by yourself and then looking into the solution.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
gitconnected.com

Huffman Encoding

This is one of the greedy algorithms, and it was one of our first attempts as the computer science community to compress text. Greedy Algorithms are algorithms that choose the best for themselves at every stage. Common problems that are solved using Greedy algorithms are Huffman Encoding, the Knapsack problem,...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
gitconnected.com

Create Interactive HTML Tables Populated With API Data

A website I recently built required a dynamic table populated with live data from API calls. Simple HTML was not going to cut it. My table displayed forecasts loaded from a weather API (and driving distances from a navigation API) for dozens of New Jersey’s popular beaches. This was the final result.
COMPUTERS
gitconnected.com

Top 10 PHP 8.1 Features You Should Start Using Now

PHP 8.1 is now available, and it ships with new features and performance improvements — the most exciting one is the new JIT compiler. It has been recently released on November 25, 2021. I will demonstrate the top 10 features offered by PHP 8.1 in detail so that you can...
COMPUTERS
gitconnected.com

Secure Coding Standards

Take your software development skills to the next level by learning secure coding standards. Secure coding is the practice of developing computer software in a way that guards against the accidental introduction of security vulnerabilities. Defects, bugs, and logic flaws are consistently the primary cause of commonly exploited software vulnerabilities.
SOFTWARE

