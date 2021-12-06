Best Practice for Using System.Timers.Timer in .NET C#

Developers are obsessed with speed. Speed of delivery. Speed of integration. Faster innovation. Value to customers quicker. During the last few years, I’ve been setting up and configuring dozens of different pipelines for various projects and services, while working as a developer, tech lead and\or architect on those projects. While all this was going on, I slowly started to contemplate the requirements and effects of continuous integration (CI), continuous delivery (CD) and continuous deployment (also, CD). To me, fully adapting these practices seem to be a matter of trust. In many organizations development teams seem to be unable to adapt these practices fully to increase their performance output, either because they don’t trust themselves enough to do it, or the business people don’t trust developers enough to let them do it.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO