Notes On Deep Learning For Coders 1

gitconnected.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA superb course and book. Lesson 1 out of 8. One of the most interesting, exciting, and useful techniques you can learn today is, for me, Deep Learning. I started trying it out only in the last year, and I have to admit having an amazing time analyzing my friends’ conversations...

levelup.gitconnected.com

techxplore.com

A deep learning method to automatically enhance dog animations

Researchers at Trinity College Dublin and University of Bath have recently developed a model based on deep neural networks that could help to improve the quality of animations containing quadruped animals, such as dogs. The framework they created was presented at the MIG (Motion, Interaction & Games) 2021 conference, an event where researchers present some of the latest technologies for producing high-quality animations and videogames.
PETS
ceoworld.biz

Make Effective Learning Notes Using these 6 Tips

The art of making notes cannot be mastered in a day. You have to take baby steps, learn from your mistakes, improve upon them, and re-do them. Once you have managed to have command of the art, then there is nothing that can stop you from creating resourceful study material for yourself. But, the question is, how. That is where I come and will guide you. All I expect from you is that you stay with me and read this piece in its entirety.
ARTS
HackerNoon

Deploying Deep Learning Models with Model Server

A model server is a web server that hosts the deep learning model and allows it to be accessed over standard network protocols. The model server can be accessed across devices as long as they are connected via a common network. In this writeup, we will explore a part of a deployment that deals with hosting the deep learning model to make it available across the web for inference, known as model servers. In this example, we will be dealing with images: REST API request-response and gRPC API. We will first learn how to build our own, and then explore the Triton Inference Server (by Nvidia).
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

What Are Activation Functions in Deep Learning?

All your questions about activation functions right here in one place. I’ll try to keep it short. Why are activation functions required for neural networks?. How can you choose the right activation function for you neural network?. Let’s start with the most obvious question: ‘What are activation functions?’ Assuming all...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Itproportal

The good, the bad and the ugly of deep learning technology

The use of deep learning for social media and online content generation has gained equal parts attraction and concern in recent years. With a reputation as a cog in the fake news machine, deep learning has been a driving force behind political propaganda, false information and, to the untrained eye, almost undetectable impersonations of real, influential people. It’s not hard to see why this could be problematic, and even dangerous, in many cases.
INTERNET
dataversity.net

Deep Learning: When Data Gets Smart

Deep learning has advanced data storage to the point where, as more data hits it, the storage platform gets smarter and faster over time. This represents a smarter approach to help enterprises and managed service providers implement a sustainable process for their business amid the exponential growth of data and the evolving challenges for data infrastructure.
SOFTWARE
EurekAlert

Deep learning dreams up new protein structures

University of Washington School of Medicine/UW Medicine. Just as convincing images of cats can be created using artificial intelligence, new proteins can now be made using similar tools. In a report in Nature, researchers describe the development of a neural network that “hallucinates” proteins with new, stable structures. Proteins, which...
SCIENCE
aao.org

Deep-learning algorithm assesses severity of ROP

Review of: Evaluation of a deep learning-derived quantitative retinopathy of prematurity severity scale. Campbell J, Kim S, Brown J, et al. Ophthalmology, July 2021. Using clinical examination images, investigators reviewed and evaluated the feasibility and reproducibility of a quantitative vascular severity scale for assessing retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) cases. Study...
SCIENCE
#Deep Learning#Data Scientists#Data Validation#Mri#Ct
towardsdatascience.com

Four Deep Learning Papers to Read in December 2021

From Sensory Substitution to Decision Transformers, Persistent Evolution Strategies and Sharpness-Aware Minimization. Welcome to the December edition of the ‚Machine-Learning-Collage‘ series, where I provide an overview of the different Deep Learning research streams. So what is a ML collage? Simply put, I draft one-slide visual summaries of one of my favourite recent papers. Every single week. At the end of the month all of the resulting visual collages are collected in a summary blog post. Thereby, I hope to give you a visual and intuitive deep dive into some of the coolest trends. So without further ado: Here are my four favourite papers that I read in November 2021 and why I believe them to be important for the future of Deep Learning.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Counting using deep learning regression gives value to ecological surveys

Many ecological studies rely on count data and involve manual counting of objects of interest, which is time-consuming and especially disadvantageous when time in the field or lab is limited. However, an increasing number of works uses digital imagery, which opens opportunities to automatise counting tasks. In this study, we use machine learning to automate counting objects of interest without the need to label individual objects. By leveraging already existing image-level annotations, this approach can also give value to historical data that were collected and annotated over longer time series (typical for many ecological studies), without the aim of deep learning applications. We demonstrate deep learning regression on two fundamentally different counting tasks: (i) daily growth rings from microscopic images of fish otolith (i.e., hearing stone) and (ii) hauled out seals from highly variable aerial imagery. In the otolith images, our deep learning-based regressor yields an RMSE of 3.40 day-rings and an \(R^2\) of 0.92. Initial performance in the seal images is lower (RMSE of 23.46 seals and \(R^2\) of 0.72), which can be attributed to a lack of images with a high number of seals in the initial training set, compared to the test set. We then show how to improve performance substantially (RMSE of 19.03 seals and \(R^2\) of 0.77) by carefully selecting and relabelling just 100 additional training images based on initial model prediction discrepancy. The regression-based approach used here returns accurate counts (\(R^2\) of 0.92 and 0.77 for the rings and seals, respectively), directly usable in ecological research.
SCIENCE
gitconnected.com

Data Structures and Algorithms

Today, I looked at lectures in universities all over the world and found useful lessons as follows. This course is an introductory graduate course on the design and analysis of algorithms. The course builds on an undergraduate-level study of the analysis and implementation of data structures and algorithms (COMPSCI 201).
EDUCATION
gitconnected.com

10 Python Programs for Practice

These examples help enhance the logical thinking of beginners. Programmer needs to practice to enhance their logical thinking. Here are a few practice examples for python coders. This article specially focuses only on simple programs for beginners to try. There is a question first, then the solution. I would recommend first solving it by yourself and then looking into the solution.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
gitconnected.com

Prefect: Orchestrate Your Data ETL Pipeline Easily

Orchestrating a data ETL pipeline efficiently always makes me feel uncomfortable. I have been a data engineer for many years and spent so many hours finding the most efficient way to achieve this and have yet to find a complete solution. Many tools can help manage a data pipeline, such...
SOFTWARE
gitconnected.com

Secure Coding Standards

Take your software development skills to the next level by learning secure coding standards. Secure coding is the practice of developing computer software in a way that guards against the accidental introduction of security vulnerabilities. Defects, bugs, and logic flaws are consistently the primary cause of commonly exploited software vulnerabilities.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Learning Similarities between Biomedical Signals with Deep Siamese Network

Today, I will walk you through the electrocardiogram (ECG) biomedical signal data with the aim of learning similarity representations between the two recorded signal data events. ECG is one of the most commonly heard types of signal data in context to human medical recordings. So, let’s first simply understand what exactly is “Signal” in layman terms, what is an ECG signal, why is it needed, what exactly is Siamese Neural Network, how it can be useful towards comparing two vectors, and finally we will see an use-case starting with the ECG data analysis including uni/multivariate plotting, rolling window sum plots, data profiling, filtering outliers, detecting r-signal-to-signal peaks, and finally identifying the ECG signal similarities with Siamese Network model.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

How to Develop Interpretable Time Series Forecasts with Deep Learning

A concise and thorough summary of NeuralProphet. Time series forecasting sucks. It’s cumbersome and requires both subject matter and technical expertise. That is, until now. In 2020, researchers at Standford and Facebook retooled the Prophet algorithm to include a deep learning component. The main selling point is that accuracy improvements were between 55–92%. The deep learning portion of the model is built on top of PyTorch, so they’re easily extendable. Run time on average increased by about 4x, but time series forecasts are rarely in real time, so run time isn’t a major issue.
SOFTWARE
gitconnected.com

What is “transpilation?”

What do your quantum computing circuits really look like?. As IBM’s first and only unofficial OpenQASM Advocate, I’m always looking at transpiled quantum computing circuits. It hadn’t occurred to me that Qiskit and other framework users do not necessarily encounter this term, let alone view these circuits. While it is absolutely commonplace in this field to make up proprietary terms and spellings, I did no such thing. I learned of the term within IBM Quantum Experience and I’ve been using it ever since.
COMPUTERS
The Daily Collegian

Deep learning to make nanoscale designs more robust against defects

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Optical metasurfaces, ultrathin interfaces made up of uniform nanoscale structures, change the behavior of light waves hitting them to produce effects ranging from unique reflection and transmission properties to lens distortion removal. However, due to the small size of metasurface features, manufacturing defects can significantly reduce performance — and they are hard to anticipate.
ENGINEERING
gitconnected.com

8 Most Common Mistakes I’ve Seen New Angular Developers Doing

In one of my last technical interviews, I was asked about the frequent questions I hear from developers about Angular and the problems they’ve faced with it. The goal of my interviewer was, in fact, to gather feedback about the framework, and check how it could be optimized to meet its audience’s requirements and offer a good developer experience.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Phys.org

A deep learning model rapidly predicts the 3D shapes of drug-like molecules

In their quest to discover effective new medicines, scientists search for drug-like molecules that can attach to disease-causing proteins and change their functionality. It is crucial that they know the 3D shape of a molecule to understand how it will attach to specific surfaces of the protein. But a single...
SCIENCE

