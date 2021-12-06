ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swift Collections

Cover picture for the articleAs we come to the end of 2021, I find myself reflecting on the fact that I have been learning to code for almost 40 years, having started doing so in September of 1982. One of the main reasons I love computer science is perhaps because it never stands still —...

levelup.gitconnected.com

howtogeek.com

How to Delete All Emails in Gmail

Mahesh Makvana is a freelance tech writer who specializes in writing how-to guides. He has been writing tech tutorials for over a decade now. He’s written for some of the prominent tech sites including MakeUseOf, MakeTechEasier, and Online Tech Tips. Read more... Want to wipe your Gmail inbox clean? Using...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Science#Laptop#Swift Collections#K R
HackerNoon

On The Way From Sequence to RandomAccessCollection in Swift

Swift developers used features from the ***Sequence*** family of protocols. We will look at the implementation of the function **suffix** in collections in terms of the evolution of computational complexity from the basic protocol **Sequence** to the **RandomAccessCollection** protocol. Each new protocol in the protocol hierarchy announces new basic capabilities. They allow you to implement new default functions in protocol extension and optimize existing ones declared in inherited protocols.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

A Swift Introduction To VegaLite.jl — StatPlots For Julia

Data visualization is an incredibly vital technique a Data Scientist or Analyst can do to find out a lot more about their data. Visualizing your data can make correlations significantly easier to spot, and just as well can give a good idea of other aspects of data, such as variation and sample counts. Needless to say, visualizing data is pretty important when it comes to scientific computing. If there is a programming language that wants to project an ecosystem onto Data Scientists who might want to use said language, then it is likely this ecosystem will need to contain some visualization libraries. One of the youngest languages targeted at this domain is Julia.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
AFP

Google disrupts cybercrime web infecting 1 mn devices

Google said Tuesday it has moved to shut down a network of about one million hijacked electronic devices used worldwide to commit online crimes, while also suing Russia-based hackers the tech giant claimed were responsible. The so-called botnet of infected devices, which was also used to surreptitiously mine bitcoin, was cut off at least for now from the people wielding it on the internet. "The operators of Glupteba are likely to attempt to regain control of the botnet using a backup command and control mechanism," wrote Shane Huntley and Luca Nagy from Google's threat analysis group. Large technology companies like Google and Microsoft are increasingly pulled into the battle against cybercrime, which is conducted via their products thus giving them unique understanding of and access to the threats.
INTERNET
gitconnected.com

10 Python Programs for Practice

These examples help enhance the logical thinking of beginners. Programmer needs to practice to enhance their logical thinking. Here are a few practice examples for python coders. This article specially focuses only on simple programs for beginners to try. There is a question first, then the solution. I would recommend first solving it by yourself and then looking into the solution.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
gitconnected.com

5 Reasons Why I Love Tech Guys

On a Friday afternoon after lunch time, I’m asking one of our tech guys why my script isn’t working, and I just told him that this line of code is definitely not the problem because I’ve used it several times in the past. I work in marketing, and while I...
MARKETING
gitconnected.com

Notes On Deep Learning For Coders 1

A superb course and book. Lesson 1 out of 8. One of the most interesting, exciting, and useful techniques you can learn today is, for me, Deep Learning. I started trying it out only in the last year, and I have to admit having an amazing time analyzing my friends’ conversations in our WhatsApp group or building a model to teach me French by telling me what I should answer. The latter proved movie scripts shouldn’t be used in real-life conversations, but that’s for another article :)
CODING & PROGRAMMING
gitconnected.com

Observer Design Pattern in .NET C#

The Observer Design Pattern is one of the most important and commonly used design patterns, and this is for a reason. First, let’s check the formal definition of the Observer Design Pattern. As per Microsoft’s documentation:. The observer design pattern enables a subscriber to register with and receive notifications from...
COMPUTERS
gitconnected.com

Use the Source, Luke

I worked with a developer (shoutout to Robbie) who, after a framework was selected, almost never spent much time answering specific questions with the documentation, he just looked in the source. He was really adept at this and was a great person to work with when integrating complex third party code.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
gitconnected.com

Bad Code to Better Code: An Example

Here I will explain the code that draws the below, as well as show how we improve bad code to better readable code. There are less than 50 lines of code. But I don’t think many will enjoy reading it. So I made a better one (after the below). Instead...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
gitconnected.com

Create tooling to understand AppleScript better— Part 3

It’s time to “nest and tell”, explore the System Events application, and use the Accessibility Navigator. All code shown in this article is available via the associated GitHub repo. In Part 1 and Part 2, we built a number of scripts, and we know how to find Windows, panes, anchors,...
SOFTWARE
gitconnected.com

Review: Q-munity Tutorials

Quantum Computing By High Schoolers For High Schoolers. “Q-munity is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit striving to connect and teach young individuals about quantum computing.” It’s led by a team of high school students. Let that sink in for a moment…. Age doesn’t grant a free pass, however. An honest assessment follows.
EDUCATION
Phone Arena

If you don't pause this feature, Google will track your location all of the time

You might think that toggling off "Google Location History" while in your Google account (myactivity.google.com) would stop Google from tracking your movements. Google claims that the information that this feature helps Google provide better service to users by knowing where you are, and where you've been. But Google claims that "Location History" is disabled by default and can only be turned on with the user's permission.
INTERNET
hackernoon.com

How to Spy on a Cell Phone Privately

The secret wish to spy on someone's cell phone can arise in every person. Thanks to the rise of technology, it is quite possible to apply a specific mobile spying application without being exposed. Among the best spying programs that have proven to work efficiently are: uMobix. With the growing...
CELL PHONES
gitconnected.com

Parsing JSON in C++ with RapidJSON

Earlier this year while doing some consulting work, I was required to parse JSON files downloaded from a URL in C++. This is a task easily done in most languages with many having built-in libraries to handle reading and writing JSON files (e.g. the json package in Python). In the case of C++ however, as is the case with most things in C++, there is no built-in functionality for working with JSON files or JSON formatted strings. There is one popular library that many people use but I found that it is actually pretty slow in comparison to another library, RapidJSON, when working with large JSON files (for example, reading ~9 years of OHLC ticker data in JsonCpp took ~20 minutes and only a few seconds with RapidJSON).
CODING & PROGRAMMING
knowtechie.com

Delete these Android apps if they are installed on your phone

Whatever Google says about the security of the Google Play Store, it’s a fact that they don’t catch every malicious Android app that gets uploaded. Researchers at ThreatFabric say they’ve found a dirty dozen of apps downloaded from the Google Play Store that are actually banking or crypto trojans, which resulted in over 300,000 infections by the dropper apps.
CELL PHONES
gitconnected.com

Secure Coding Standards

Take your software development skills to the next level by learning secure coding standards. Secure coding is the practice of developing computer software in a way that guards against the accidental introduction of security vulnerabilities. Defects, bugs, and logic flaws are consistently the primary cause of commonly exploited software vulnerabilities.
SOFTWARE

