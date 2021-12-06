ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowe's gingerbread Holiday House Kits online giveaway is LIVE NOW!

WRAL News
WRAL News
 7 days ago
Lowe's is giving away gingerbread Holiday House Kits starting Dec. 6 on their website! They will be available to pick up in stores Dec. 9-24. Update: The giveaway is LIVE NOW HERE as of 12:10 am ET! There is no telling how fast these will be claimed. Good luck!....

