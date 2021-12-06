ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, I looked at lectures in universities all over the world and found useful lessons as follows. This course is an introductory graduate course on the design and analysis of algorithms. The course builds on an undergraduate-level study of the analysis and implementation of data structures and algorithms (COMPSCI...

levelup.gitconnected.com

Bolivar Commercial

Algorithms that learn your tasks

The word “algorithm” derives carry out name carry out mathematical electronic Muslim astronomer Muhammad ibn Musa al-Khwarizmi (g.780m.850), author of one of these most important works of ancient mathematics, translated into Latin zero century 12 under the title “Algoritmi de Numero Indorum” (“Al-Khwarizmi” concerning Hindu numbers”). Initially, she learned referred to the study perform the decimal number system created by the Hindus, however its meaning evolved a lot over 2 centuries, as I described.
COMPUTERS
Embedded.com

Sensor fusion algorithm uses raw data for automotive models

BASELABS’ new Dynamic Grid algorithm takes high-resolution raw sensor data to provide a consistent, detailed environment model, and includes dynamic and static objects as well as free space estimation. Automotive sensor fusion software company BASELABS has introduced its Dynamic Grid, an algorithm that generates a consistent environment model from high-resolution...
TECHNOLOGY
Yale Daily News

Yale researchers combat biases in machine learning algorithms

Three Yale scientists are on a mission to produce objective machine learning algorithms from inherently biased training data. In the modern world, questions of who will pay back their loans and who should qualify for insurance are increasingly decided by computer programs. These algorithms are used under the assumption that they are impartial; however, biases often become ingrained in machine learning programs through training methods and data, according to Amin Karbasi, professor of electrical engineering and computer science, and Ehsan Kazem, former Yale postdoctoral fellow. But now, researchers at the Yale School of Management have designed a novel “train then mask” technique for supervised learning to help eliminate these biases from algorithms and ensure computers do not repeat societal discimination patterns.
COMPUTERS
hackaday.com

A Super Speedy Lightweight Lossless Compression Algorithm

[Dominic Szablewski] was tinkering around with compressing RGB images, when he stumbled upon idea of how to make a simple lossless compression algorithm, resulting in the Quite OK Image Format, which seems to offer comparable file sizes to the PNG format but is so simple it runs up to 50 times faster for compression and up to four times faster for decompression. Implementation can be achieved with a miniscule 300 lines of C. Need a bit more detail on the real-world performance? Well [Dominic] has that covered too, with a complete set of benchmarks for your perusal.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
BBC

What are algorithms and how do they work?

A huge amount of our lives - from what appears in our social media feeds to what route our sat-nav tells us to take - is influenced by algorithms. Here's how they work and why they play such a big part in our lives.
COMPUTERS
The Guardian

Working of algorithms used in government decision-making to be revealed

Ministers and public bodies must reveal the architecture behind algorithms that influence exam results, housing benefit allocations and pothole repairs, under new transparency standards. The UK government has published a transparency standard for algorithms, the series of instructions that a computer follows to complete a task or produce a single...
U.K.
Universe Today

A Machine-Learning Algorithm Just Found 301 Additional Planets in Kepler Data

Looking to the future, astronomers are excited to see how machine learning – aka. deep learning and artificial intelligence (AI) – will enhance surveys. One field that is already benefitting in the search for extrasolar planets, where researchers rely on machine-learning algorithms to distinguish between faint signals and background noise. As this field continues to transition from discovery to characterization, the role of machine intelligence is likely to become even more critical.
SCIENCE
aao.org

Deep-learning algorithm assesses severity of ROP

Review of: Evaluation of a deep learning-derived quantitative retinopathy of prematurity severity scale. Campbell J, Kim S, Brown J, et al. Ophthalmology, July 2021. Using clinical examination images, investigators reviewed and evaluated the feasibility and reproducibility of a quantitative vascular severity scale for assessing retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) cases. Study...
SCIENCE
Education
gitconnected.com

Prefect: Orchestrate Your Data ETL Pipeline Easily

Orchestrating a data ETL pipeline efficiently always makes me feel uncomfortable. I have been a data engineer for many years and spent so many hours finding the most efficient way to achieve this and have yet to find a complete solution. Many tools can help manage a data pipeline, such...
SOFTWARE
gitconnected.com

Huffman Encoding

This is one of the greedy algorithms, and it was one of our first attempts as the computer science community to compress text. Greedy Algorithms are algorithms that choose the best for themselves at every stage. Common problems that are solved using Greedy algorithms are Huffman Encoding, the Knapsack problem,...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
gitconnected.com

Notes On Deep Learning For Coders 1

A superb course and book. Lesson 1 out of 8. One of the most interesting, exciting, and useful techniques you can learn today is, for me, Deep Learning. I started trying it out only in the last year, and I have to admit having an amazing time analyzing my friends’ conversations in our WhatsApp group or building a model to teach me French by telling me what I should answer. The latter proved movie scripts shouldn’t be used in real-life conversations, but that’s for another article :)
CODING & PROGRAMMING
helpnetsecurity.com

Privitar NOVLT protects sensitive data using a format preserving encryption algorithm

Privitar is introducing NOVLT, a new way to do tokenization, in the latest version of the Privitar Data Privacy Platform. NOVLT, which supports broader use cases and data sharing across borders, is designed to provide the benefits of tokenization while removing the dependency of a vault. Customers will have full flexibility to customize their approach to data protection for individual use cases, with Privitar offering two, complementary methods of tokenization.
SOFTWARE
gitconnected.com

Secure Coding Standards

Take your software development skills to the next level by learning secure coding standards. Secure coding is the practice of developing computer software in a way that guards against the accidental introduction of security vulnerabilities. Defects, bugs, and logic flaws are consistently the primary cause of commonly exploited software vulnerabilities.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Raft Algorithm, Explained

Raft is a consensus algorithm built to orchestrate replicas in a distributed fashion. Designed with understandability in mind, Raft has only a few moving parts and is easy to implement. In this article, we are going to explore the basic components of Raft as well as its leader-election mechanism. Fundamentals.
COMPUTERS
The Verge

Go read this data analysis that uncovers predictive policing’s flawed algorithm

Gizmodo released a deep-dive look into the data collection process behind its co-reported investigation with The Markup into PredPol, a software company specializing in predictive policing (hence the name, which it has since changed to Geolitica) through machine learning. PredPol’s algorithm is supposed to make predictions based on existing crime...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
towardsdatascience.com

Everything About Python Set Data Structure: Beginner’s Guide — PyShark

In this article we will focus on a complete walk through of a Python set data structure. A Python set is a data structure for storing an unordered collection of unique elements. A set itself is mutable but consists of elements of immutable data types (such as integer, float, boolean, string, tuple, and others). A set can’t consist of elements of mutable data types (such as list, dictionary, and others).
CODING & PROGRAMMING
protocol.com

D.C. bill wants companies to reveal algorithms and data used to build AI

The steady drumbeat of legislation forcing companies to audit algorithms they supply or use is getting stronger. The latest example comes from Washington, D.C., where Council Chairman Phil Mendelson and the district's Attorney General Karl Racine introduced a bill on Thursday aiming to protect people from discriminatory decisions made by algorithmic tech.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

COPEX: co-evolutionary crystal structure prediction algorithm for complex systems

Crystal structure prediction has been widely used to accelerate the discovery of new materials in recent years. Up to this day, it remains a challenge to predict the stable stoichiometries and structures of ternary or more complex systems due to the explosive increase of the size of the chemical and configurational space. Numerous novel materials with a series of unique characteristics are expected to be found in this virgin territory while new algorithms to predict crystal structures in complex systems are urgently called for. Inspired by co-evolution in biology, here we propose a co-evolutionary algorithm, which we name COPEX, and which is based on the well-known evolutionary algorithm USPEX. Within this proposed algorithm, a few USPEX calculations for ternary systems and multiple for energetically-favored pseudobinary or fixed-composition systems are carried out in parallel, and co-evolution is achieved by sharing structural information on the fittest individuals among different USPEX sub-processes during the joint evolution. We have applied the algorithm to W"“Cr"“B, Mg"“Si"“O, and Hf"“Ta"“C, three very different systems, and many ternary compounds have been identified. Our results clearly demonstrate that the COPEX algorithm combines efficiency and reliability even for complex systems.
MATHEMATICS
Phys.org

Algorithm to increase the efficiency of quantum computers

Quantum computers have the potential to solve important problems that are beyond reach even for the most powerful supercomputers, but they require an entirely new way of programming and creating algorithms. Universities and major tech companies are spearheading research on how to develop these new algorithms. In a recent collaboration...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Computer Weekly

UK announces standard for algorithmic transparency

The UK government has announced a new standard for artificial intelligence (AI) to be adopted by government departments and public sector bodies. Developed by the Cabinet Office’s Central Digital and Data Office (CDDO), the move is described as a world first and is the result of cooperation with the Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation (CDEI) and other stakeholders from the public and private sectors.
TECHNOLOGY

