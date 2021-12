How do you attract technical talent? What do developers care about when they evaluate new opportunities? We surveyed over 500 developers and the findings might surprise you. The competition for technical talent continues to heat up. It seems like every year is “hotter” than the year before. There are over 70,000 technical roles currently open, according to nearly every major job board we checked. Yet, nearly 80% of developers aren’t actively looking for a new job. However, over 50% are open to opportunities if they come their way. This all begs the questions top of mind for nearly every technical recruiting team in the world: How do you attract technical talent? What do developers care about when they evaluate new opportunities? We surveyed over 500 developers and the findings might surprise you.

