ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Secure Coding Standards

gitconnected.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake your software development skills to the next level by learning secure coding standards. Secure coding is the practice of developing computer software in a way that guards against the accidental introduction of security vulnerabilities. Defects, bugs, and logic flaws are consistently the primary cause of commonly exploited software...

levelup.gitconnected.com

Comments / 0

Related
siliconangle.com

Zenity raises $5M in seed funding to bring security and governance to low-code apps

Startup Zenity Ltd., which has built a governance and cybersecurity platform for low-code and no-code software applications, exited stealth mode today backed by $5 million in seed funding. Vertex Ventures and UpWest led the round, with participation from industry executives including Gerhard Eschelbeck, a former chief information security officer at...
TECHNOLOGY
AFP

Google disrupts cybercrime web infecting 1 mn devices

Google said Tuesday it has moved to shut down a network of about one million hijacked electronic devices used worldwide to commit online crimes, while also suing Russia-based hackers the tech giant claimed were responsible. The so-called botnet of infected devices, which was also used to surreptitiously mine bitcoin, was cut off at least for now from the people wielding it on the internet. "The operators of Glupteba are likely to attempt to regain control of the botnet using a backup command and control mechanism," wrote Shane Huntley and Luca Nagy from Google's threat analysis group. Large technology companies like Google and Microsoft are increasingly pulled into the battle against cybercrime, which is conducted via their products thus giving them unique understanding of and access to the threats.
INTERNET
siliconangle.com

Amazon updates CodeGuru to detect and secure secrets in code

Amazon is updating its automated code review and profiler platform, CodeGuru, to detect confidential secrets in source code with a feature called Secrets Detector. CodeGuru operates by scanning source code for defects and bugs using machine learning and suggests improvements to help developers overcome potential exploits and vulnerabilities to keep up with security best practices.
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

Secure Code Warrior partners with AWS to enhance developer-led security

Developer-led security has received a much-needed elevation due to a strategic partnership between Secure Code Warrior and AWS, with enterprises now able to ensure enhanced cloud security and compliance. Secure Code Warrior is now a part of the AWS Global Startup Program, in addition to being listed on the AWS...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secure Coding#Database Security#Computer Software#Security System#Ide#Camelcase#Owasp#Sei#Java
gitconnected.com

Prefect: Orchestrate Your Data ETL Pipeline Easily

Orchestrating a data ETL pipeline efficiently always makes me feel uncomfortable. I have been a data engineer for many years and spent so many hours finding the most efficient way to achieve this and have yet to find a complete solution. Many tools can help manage a data pipeline, such...
SOFTWARE
gitconnected.com

Best Practice for Using System.Timers.Timer in .NET C#

How to have full control over the timer and be able to cover it with unit tests. When using System.Timers.Timer in your .NET C# application, you might face problems with abstracting it and being able to cover your modules with Unit Tests. In this article, we would be discussing the...
SOFTWARE
gitconnected.com

Huffman Encoding

This is one of the greedy algorithms, and it was one of our first attempts as the computer science community to compress text. Greedy Algorithms are algorithms that choose the best for themselves at every stage. Common problems that are solved using Greedy algorithms are Huffman Encoding, the Knapsack problem,...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
gitconnected.com

Create Interactive HTML Tables Populated With API Data

A website I recently built required a dynamic table populated with live data from API calls. Simple HTML was not going to cut it. My table displayed forecasts loaded from a weather API (and driving distances from a navigation API) for dozens of New Jersey’s popular beaches. This was the final result.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
gitconnected.com

Quick Start WebRTC with Infobip

Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) has fast become the de facto framework used for building applications to facilitate audio and video communication over the web. WebRTC connects users through their browsers or on their mobile devices. In this post, we’ll get you up to speed on why WebRTC is so widely adopted for development today. Along the way, we’ll cover how to leverage Infobip’s set of SDKs to get started with WebRTC.
SOFTWARE
gitconnected.com

Bad Code to Better Code: An Example

Here I will explain the code that draws the below, as well as show how we improve bad code to better readable code. There are less than 50 lines of code. But I don’t think many will enjoy reading it. So I made a better one (after the below). Instead...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
TechRadar

Firefox 95 wants to keep itself safe from code security flaws

The latest version of Mozilla Firefox is including a welcome security upgrade that the company hopes can keep its browser safe from code-based attacks. Available now, the desktop and mobile editions of Firefox 95 will come with RLBox technology, which looks to prevent and limit any damage caused by code security flaws or bugs.
COMPUTERS
VentureBeat

Torq lands $50M to bring no-code automation to security

Torq, which today announced raising a $50 million series B funding round, has already found “incredible demand and customer growth” after less than a year in market with its platform that enables no-code automation for security operations, CEO and cofounder Ofer Smadari told VentureBeat. The startup now serves dozens of customers and aims to accelerate its growth with the help of the new funding, which was led by Insight Partners and included an investment from prominent cybersecurity firm SentinelOne.
TECHNOLOGY
gitconnected.com

Another Attempt To Overthrow VS Code: JetBrains Fleet

JetBrains is a company offering a variety of integrated development environments (IDE) and tools to developers for 20+ years. It has a specialized IDE for almost all major programming languages in the field. These IDEs make the development process flawless, regardless of your target platform. IDEs provide code refactoring and completion, powerful debug and test tools, syntax highlighting, and many more features…
SOFTWARE
gitconnected.com

Containerized Development Environment with VSCode and Docker

Clear up the problem of “Hey, it’s working on my machine!” with these simple steps. If you’ve been working in a team, I guess you’d be familiar hearing such a phrase like “I don’t know what is the difference between the local and the server, but on my local machine it works!” or something similar.
SOFTWARE
gitconnected.com

5 Skills That Every Frontend Developer Should Improve

Build better web applications and boost your career growth with these skills. Programmers work with various software development projects. Nowadays, most programmers are working on cloud-based software development projects by writing code for web apps. Web application architecture typically comes with two interconnected components: server (typically called and API) and the client (browser). As we know, the web application’s client-side determines what content needs to be displayed to the user.
COMPUTERS
gitconnected.com

Top 10 PHP 8.1 Features You Should Start Using Now

PHP 8.1 is now available, and it ships with new features and performance improvements — the most exciting one is the new JIT compiler. It has been recently released on November 25, 2021. I will demonstrate the top 10 features offered by PHP 8.1 in detail so that you can...
COMPUTERS
gitconnected.com

What is “transpilation?”

What do your quantum computing circuits really look like?. As IBM’s first and only unofficial OpenQASM Advocate, I’m always looking at transpiled quantum computing circuits. It hadn’t occurred to me that Qiskit and other framework users do not necessarily encounter this term, let alone view these circuits. While it is absolutely commonplace in this field to make up proprietary terms and spellings, I did no such thing. I learned of the term within IBM Quantum Experience and I’ve been using it ever since.
COMPUTERS
gitconnected.com

10 Python Programs for Practice

These examples help enhance the logical thinking of beginners. Programmer needs to practice to enhance their logical thinking. Here are a few practice examples for python coders. This article specially focuses only on simple programs for beginners to try. There is a question first, then the solution. I would recommend first solving it by yourself and then looking into the solution.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
gitconnected.com

How to Have a Successful Software Development Career

The hard skills you need to become a successful software engineer have received and continue to receive extensive coverage that there is no need for me to belabor the same points in this article. Instead, in this article, I will focus on the soft skills you want to develop to...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy