Sunday night’s Showtime pay per view card from LA’s Staples Center kicked off with a scheduled 10 round WBC super featherweight eliminator between the 30-4 Miguel Marriaga and the 25-2-3 Eduardo Ramirez. The early portion of the fight was quite exciting, with both men trading punches. Indeed, the second saw each man having very strong moments. About a third of the way through the scheduled 10 rounder, it seemed that the fight would go down to who had more in the tank. With that in mind, an excellent left sent Marriaga down at the end of third. Still, Marriaga seemingly got back to his feet no worse for wear.

