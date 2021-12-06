10 Python Programs for Practice

Earlier this year while doing some consulting work, I was required to parse JSON files downloaded from a URL in C++. This is a task easily done in most languages with many having built-in libraries to handle reading and writing JSON files (e.g. the json package in Python). In the case of C++ however, as is the case with most things in C++, there is no built-in functionality for working with JSON files or JSON formatted strings. There is one popular library that many people use but I found that it is actually pretty slow in comparison to another library, RapidJSON, when working with large JSON files (for example, reading ~9 years of OHLC ticker data in JsonCpp took ~20 minutes and only a few seconds with RapidJSON).

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 3 DAYS AGO