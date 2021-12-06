ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coding & Programming

10 Python Programs for Practice

gitconnected.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese examples help enhance the logical thinking of beginners. Programmer needs to practice to enhance their logical thinking. Here are a few practice examples for python coders. This article specially focuses...

levelup.gitconnected.com

hackernoon.com

Colors of Python Interpreters

CPython is a reference implementation of the Python interpreter under the guidance of Guido van Rossum. It is best described as a mixture of interpreter and compiler, as the code you write is converted to bytecode. Other Python implementations include Jython, IronPython and PyPy. PyPy is written in Python itself and is an alternative to CPython. Stackless is a version of Python that avoids the use of the standard call stack in favor of its own stack. It adds microthreads to the standard Python standard operating system.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

How to Create Your First Linear Programming Solver in Python

Linear Programming (LP) is a method to get to an optimal solution of a problem by solving a linear equation. Ok, still a puzzle to you? Then let me try to simplify even more. Linear Programming will look to a problem and transform it in a mathematical equation using variables like x and y. After that, it is a matter of trying numbers for those variables until you reach the best solution, what can be the maximum or minimum possible value.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
techgig.com

How to ace your Python programming job interview in 5 steps

If you are looking to break into the Python programming space or even move up to a senior Python developer role, here is a layout of some important tips for being as competitive as possible in the interviewing game. 1. Demonstrate your skills via sample projects. You need to convince...
COMPUTERS
Ghacks Technology News

Ghacks Deals: The 2022 Premium Python Programming PCEP Certification Prep Bundle

Python is a very popular programming language, and 2022 is good a time as any to get started learning it or improving your development skills. The 2022 Premium Python Programming PCEP Certification Prep Bundle includes 12 different learning courses that include beginner and advanced Python courses. Some courses use a...
COMPUTERS
freecodecamp.org

Python Convert String to Int – How to Cast a String in Python

When you're programming, you'll often need to switch between data types. The ability to convert one data type to another gives you great flexibility when working with information. There are different built-in ways to convert, or cast, types in the Python programming language. In this article, you'll learn how to...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

Scrape the Web with Selenium and Python

Headless browsers give us an excellent opportunity for scraping websites that require Javascript execution or any other feature that browsers offer. You'll learn how to use [Selenium] and its multiple features to scrape and browser any web page.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

A Great Python Library: Great Expectations

We live in the era of big data. Terabytes of data are flowing around us constantly. It is inevitable to have some issues in this tremendous flow of data. Having data-related issues is a reality we need to cope with. In order to have reliable and accurate products, it is of crucial importance to continuously monitor the data quality.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
gitconnected.com

Best Practice for Using System.Timers.Timer in .NET C#

How to have full control over the timer and be able to cover it with unit tests. When using System.Timers.Timer in your .NET C# application, you might face problems with abstracting it and being able to cover your modules with Unit Tests. In this article, we would be discussing the...
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

Pickling and Unpickling in Python

Pickling is said to be the process through which we convert python objects into the byte stream. It is used mainly to serialize and deserialize the object structure in Python. If a Python object needs to be saved on a disk, then it can be pickled before writing it to the file. Pickle is used to handle the process of transferring Python objects from one machine to another. The Pickle module provides a ‘dump’ function where we need to pass the desired arguments and it serializes the file for us.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
gitconnected.com

Prefect: Orchestrate Your Data ETL Pipeline Easily

Orchestrating a data ETL pipeline efficiently always makes me feel uncomfortable. I have been a data engineer for many years and spent so many hours finding the most efficient way to achieve this and have yet to find a complete solution. Many tools can help manage a data pipeline, such...
SOFTWARE
gitconnected.com

Create Interactive HTML Tables Populated With API Data

A website I recently built required a dynamic table populated with live data from API calls. Simple HTML was not going to cut it. My table displayed forecasts loaded from a weather API (and driving distances from a navigation API) for dozens of New Jersey’s popular beaches. This was the final result.
COMPUTERS
gitconnected.com

Top 10 PHP 8.1 Features You Should Start Using Now

PHP 8.1 is now available, and it ships with new features and performance improvements — the most exciting one is the new JIT compiler. It has been recently released on November 25, 2021. I will demonstrate the top 10 features offered by PHP 8.1 in detail so that you can...
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Augmented Assignments in Python

Understanding how augmented assignment expressions work in Python and why you should be careful when using them with mutable objects. One of the concepts that Python has borrowed from C language is the augmented assignment that essentially are shorthands for standard assignments. In today’s short guide we will discuss what...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
makeuseof.com

C vs. Python: The Key Differences

Many millions of programmers rely on the Python and C programming languages. They may have functional similarities, but they also have core differences. Notably, the C programming language is quite a bit older. It came out in 1972, while Python first appeared in 1991. Since its arrival, programmers have positively embraced C for its speed and portability. Python gained more popularity at the beginning of the 21st century when it was a decade old.
COMPUTERS
gitconnected.com

8 Most Common Mistakes I’ve Seen New Angular Developers Doing

In one of my last technical interviews, I was asked about the frequent questions I hear from developers about Angular and the problems they’ve faced with it. The goal of my interviewer was, in fact, to gather feedback about the framework, and check how it could be optimized to meet its audience’s requirements and offer a good developer experience.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
gitconnected.com

Parsing JSON in C++ with RapidJSON

Earlier this year while doing some consulting work, I was required to parse JSON files downloaded from a URL in C++. This is a task easily done in most languages with many having built-in libraries to handle reading and writing JSON files (e.g. the json package in Python). In the case of C++ however, as is the case with most things in C++, there is no built-in functionality for working with JSON files or JSON formatted strings. There is one popular library that many people use but I found that it is actually pretty slow in comparison to another library, RapidJSON, when working with large JSON files (for example, reading ~9 years of OHLC ticker data in JsonCpp took ~20 minutes and only a few seconds with RapidJSON).
CODING & PROGRAMMING
gitconnected.com

What is the Difference Between Local Storage and Session Storage?

In this article, we will take a look at the difference between localStorage and sessionStorage and learn how to use them. By the end of the article, you should have an understanding of the following:. What is the difference between local storage and session storage?. “The Storage interface of the...
COMPUTERS
gitconnected.com

Observer Design Pattern in .NET C#

The Observer Design Pattern is one of the most important and commonly used design patterns, and this is for a reason. First, let’s check the formal definition of the Observer Design Pattern. As per Microsoft’s documentation:. The observer design pattern enables a subscriber to register with and receive notifications from...
COMPUTERS
gitconnected.com

Docker Swarm In A Nutshell

Whenever you read “Docker Swarm” we are actually talking about “Docker Swarm mode”. (not the deprecated product Docker swarm) Docker Swarm is the right tool to deploy your application stacks to production, in a distributed cluster, using the same files used by Docker Compose locally. Additional advantages are:. Replicability (dev...
SOFTWARE
gitconnected.com

Bad Code to Better Code: An Example

Here I will explain the code that draws the below, as well as show how we improve bad code to better readable code. There are less than 50 lines of code. But I don’t think many will enjoy reading it. So I made a better one (after the below). Instead...
CODING & PROGRAMMING

