Port St. Lucie, Fla. (CBS12) — The last High School football team standing in the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County was the Treasure Coast Titans Their incredible season came to an end on Friday night with a 21-0 loss to Apopka out of Orlando in the state semifinal. One of the most special parts of this special season was watching Eden James do his thing on the ground. While he was held to just 35 yards in the state semifinal, he surpassed the 2000 yard mark for the season. The son of NFL great Edgerrin James is now headed to Howard University.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO