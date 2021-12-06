ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Patchy overnight fog with isolated showers into Monday | KENS 5 Forecast

KENS 5
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRain chances go up to 30% Monday...

www.kens5.com

CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Next Storm Arrives Wednesday With Wind And Mountain Snow

DENVER (CBS4) – As we roll into the middle of December we’re back to unusually warm and dry conditions to start the new week in Colorado. Temperatures over the next few days will run as much as 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will have bouts of wind off and on over the next few days and it will be particularly strong on Tuesday as the next storm approaches from the west. When combined with our warm and dry conditions the gusty wind will drive the fire danger up, especially along and east of the foothills. There’s...
CBS LA

Powerful Storm To Bring Heavy Rain, Mountain Snow, Strong Wind To SoCal By Monday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A powerful storm is expected to bring periods of heavy rain, mountain snow and strong wind to Southern California. Clouds will thicken by Monday with some spots of light rain. But the most active part of the storm will arrive by Monday evening and into Tuesday. The main rain band will move near the Santa Barbara-Ventura County border by dawn. By early afternoon Tuesday, periods of heavy rain will move into Ventura and LA counties. The storm will continue to trek south into Orange County and the Inland Empire Tuesday afternoon into the evening. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms west of the mountains Tuesday afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals are anticipated to be between 1-3″ for the coast/valleys, 3-5″ across foothills/mountains and 0.25-1″ for the deserts. Snowfall is expected to start at 7,000-feet for much of the storm (a foot or more is possible). But once the cold front passes, snow levels will fall later Tuesday to as low as 3,500 feet.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Cold Front Brings Slightly Cooler Air Along With A Gusty Breeze

Miami (CBSMiami) — A cold front that brought severe weather to parts of the country last week will continue to move south through the Florida Peninsula this weekend and early this week. The front itself will weaken as it moves south but as high pressure builds in behind it, a gusty breeze will develop here in South Florida. Sunday will again see temperatures in the middle 80s before a slightly cooler air moves inland with the ocean breeze. Warm sunshine will make way for a comfortable evening as temperatures drop into the upper 70s. Aside from a stray shower mainly in the Keys, another dry day is expected here along the east coast. Monday the breeze increases which will likely lead to an elevated rip current risk and boating hazards. The stronger ocean breeze will drop high temperatures a few degrees but keep it mild overnight. Increased moisture will lead to more numerous showers passing through the area Tuesday and Wednesday.
MIAMI, FL
Weather
Environment
WAAY-TV

Chance for late night freezing fog overnight

Due to the presence of clear skies and light winds, temperatures have dropped into the 30's tonight and will continue to drop overnight. A chance for a freezing frost, especially in our cooler spots, start late tonight. Any late night or early morning drivers should take it slow on the roads during this time period. By the afternoon warm air sweeps in and with the sunshine will make for another beautiful afternoon with highs in the 60's for our high tomorrow.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Connecticut

Geminid Meteor Shower Peaks Monday

Early this week, the Geminid meteor shower peaks in the eastern sky. Head away from city or town lights and look east toward the constellation Gemini Monday night into Tuesday morning and you may catch a glimpse of shooting star flying across the sky. However, similar to this year's Leonids...
ASTRONOMY
Ozarks First.com

Sunday, December 12 Overnight Forecast

Another round of record challenging warmth will develop this week, likely bringing a chance for a few strong storms to the area too. For tonight, we’ll find starry skies and chilly temperatures. Winds are expected to remain pretty light south of the interstate where the coldest overnight readings will develop. Generally, it looks like lows in the low to mid-30s south of the interstate, and mid to upper 30s to the north.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
WESH

Warm Monday afternoon with stray showers

It's a quiet start, and should lead to a really nice Monday forecast. Today is going to be warm. Temperatures quickly rise into the upper 70s & lower 80s this PM. Today will feature sun & clouds, and a stray PM shower.
ENVIRONMENT
KZTV 10

Warmer, humid and more wind this week

We are starting off cool this morning over South Texas, but the warmth and humidity will return for the rest of the week. The next cold front will move through the area on Saturday with likely rainfall.
ENVIRONMENT
Mysuncoast.com

Patchy morning fog Monday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Summer in winter continues on the Suncoast this week. Record highs are in the mid-80s for the coming week, probably out of reach, but we’re in the neighborhood. Dry weather continues, too. Winds will be more steady overnight through Wednesday, and a nighttime breeze means fog has a harder time developing. But it could return toward the end of the week with lighter winds. Storms continue to bypass us for the week.
SARASOTA, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Mild Monday Temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Get ready for another mild week ahead as we inch back to the 50’s and 60’s! High pressure will continue to build into the region with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) There will be a few chilly mornings at the bus stop under clear skies, but temperatures will be seasonable. Highs today will be at or near 50. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Tonight, mainly clear with lows around freezing. Also, tonight The Geminid Meteor shower will peak. While this can be a great show, you will have to time out viewing this around the Moon, which...
PITTSBURGH, PA

