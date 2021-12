Zach Wilson’s return to the field this weekend is not enough for oddsmakers to favor the Jets for the first time this season. Tipico Sportsbook lists New York as 2.5-point underdogs when it travels to Houston to take on the Texans on Sunday. The Jets are coming off a 24-17 loss to the Dolphins in which they had a chance to win the game after knotting the score at 14 at the end of the third quarter, but failed to find the end zone over the final 15 minutes. Houston, meanwhile, is fresh off a road upset of the AFC South-leading Titans.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO