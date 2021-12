Matthews scored three goals on eight shots in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Avalanche. Matthews stretched his goal streak to four games with his third multi-goal performance of the season and first hat trick since April 10 against Ottawa. The reigning Rocket Richard Trophy winner has a lot of ground to make up on Leon Draisaitl, who has already reached the 20-goal mark, but we're not even one-third of the way through the season, and Matthews has almost as many goals in the last four games (six) as he did in his first 17 (seven).

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO