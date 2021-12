The Winnipeg Jets began the 2021-22 season with a three-game losing streak; however, they responded with four straight wins. From Oct. 30 to Nov. 18, the team posted an exceptional 5-1-2 record. However, the latter half of November was far less kind. Between Nov. 19 and 29, they lost five of six games, and in the process, found themselves on the outside of a playoff spot. While they have gained some ground back into a postseason berth, they would do well to avoid a similar slump.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO