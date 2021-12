Restoration and Documentation of the Eliyahu Hanavi Synagogue. LEAD CONTRACTOR; CIVIL AND MEP ENGINEER: The Arab Contractors (Osman Ahmed Osman & Co.) Built on ruins of a synagogue originally erected nearly 670 years ago, one of the oldest synagogues in the Middle East was bombed by the French in 1800 before being rebuilt 50 years later. The Egyptian government’s decision in 2017 to restore the structure was controversial, since the country’s current Jewish population is so small. The project team says it felt pressure to “prove the paramount importance of [making] the decision of restoration and documentation of the synagogue.”

