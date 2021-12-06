ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold Start To The Week, Followed By High Temps And Another Cooldown

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTomorrow will be windy and cold after a front moves...

dfw.cbslocal.com

pix11.com

Cold start to the week followed by mild temps

It was a seasonable finish to the weekend with temperatures returning to the upper 40s Sunday afternoon. However, the official high at Central Park was 56 degrees, which was recorded just after midnight. The severe weather outbreak that produced tornadoes in the Midwest brought showers and strong winds to the tri-state area followed by colder air.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
WVNT-TV

Another December warm up as we stay dry to start the week

Today brings a quick turnaround from Sunday temperature-wise as we warm up to above average again to start the workweek. A strong area of high pressure is expected to build to our south-southeast, which will keep things dry and clear. Highs today will make their way up to the low 50s. The upper 40s for the mountain counties.
NECN

Mild Temps to Start the Week Before Colder Air Takes Hold

After an eventful weekend, the quiet sunshine is a welcome sight for a Monday. There’s still some leftover mild air in the wake of the weekend storm, and as EVERYONE knows, leftovers are often better the second time around. So for as “mild” as we were yesterday, with a...
cbs3duluth.com

Mild temps & snow melt start the week, messy midweek system possible

High pressure is with us for another day which continues our mild and pleasant weather from the weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies today with highs in the upper 30s, and even a few 40s to our south. Winds will be out of the north at 5-15 mph. This evening and overnight, clouds will be on the increase to become mostly cloudy. Lows drop into the mid and upper 20s. Our average high is 26 degrees while our average low is 11!
DULUTH, MN
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: A sunny start to the week, Another warming trend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. Warming up again this week… Bundle up this morning! Temperatures will start in the 30s near the coast and 20s inland. Expect frost on the windshield to start your morning drive. We will see lots of sunshine today with highs in the mid 50s, near normal for this time of year.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Mild temps continue as we start a new workweek

Good morning, folks! Starting the morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. For this afternoon, temps will increase back into the 70s. Winds for today will be light with mostly sunny conditions. Spring like temperatures continue for tomorrow as well with Tuesday being the warmest day of the week. Our next cool down comes […]
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Mild Monday Temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Get ready for another mild week ahead as we inch back to the 50’s and 60’s! High pressure will continue to build into the region with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) There will be a few chilly mornings at the bus stop under clear skies, but temperatures will be seasonable. Highs today will be at or near 50. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Tonight, mainly clear with lows around freezing. Also, tonight The Geminid Meteor shower will peak. While this can be a great show, you will have to time out viewing this around the Moon, which...
PITTSBURGH, PA
kswo.com

Near Record Highs Early, Cold Fronts Late Week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight will be clear and milder with temps only getting into the mid 30s due to mixing from 10-15 mph south winds before midnight. After midnight, winds only 5-10 mph. Waking up Monday with sunshine and afternoon highs top 70 degrees for most of Texoma due...
LAWTON, OK
WPXI Pittsburgh

Sunshine, afternoon temps in 50s to start workweek

PITTSBURGH — It will be great weather to finish up holiday shopping or get the yard cleaned up from the weekend wind. There will be plenty of sunshine to start the week, with temperatures pushing to near 50 degrees both Monday and Tuesday. Dress in layers, though, as the mornings will be chilly with low temperatures near 30 degrees.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Cold Front Brings Slightly Cooler Air Along With A Gusty Breeze

Miami (CBSMiami) — A cold front that brought severe weather to parts of the country last week will continue to move south through the Florida Peninsula this weekend and early this week. The front itself will weaken as it moves south but as high pressure builds in behind it, a gusty breeze will develop here in South Florida. Sunday will again see temperatures in the middle 80s before a slightly cooler air moves inland with the ocean breeze. Warm sunshine will make way for a comfortable evening as temperatures drop into the upper 70s. Aside from a stray shower mainly in the Keys, another dry day is expected here along the east coast. Monday the breeze increases which will likely lead to an elevated rip current risk and boating hazards. The stronger ocean breeze will drop high temperatures a few degrees but keep it mild overnight. Increased moisture will lead to more numerous showers passing through the area Tuesday and Wednesday.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Next Storm Arrives Wednesday With Wind And Mountain Snow

DENVER (CBS4) – As we roll into the middle of December we’re back to unusually warm and dry conditions to start the new week in Colorado. Temperatures over the next few days will run as much as 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will have bouts of wind off and on over the next few days and it will be particularly strong on Tuesday as the next storm approaches from the west. When combined with our warm and dry conditions the gusty wind will drive the fire danger up, especially along and east of the foothills. There’s...
COLORADO STATE

