Cold Start To The Week, Followed By High Temps And Another Cooldown

Miami (CBSMiami) — A cold front that brought severe weather to parts of the country last week will continue to move south through the Florida Peninsula this weekend and early this week. The front itself will weaken as it moves south but as high pressure builds in behind it, a gusty breeze will develop here in South Florida. Sunday will again see temperatures in the middle 80s before a slightly cooler air moves inland with the ocean breeze. Warm sunshine will make way for a comfortable evening as temperatures drop into the upper 70s. Aside from a stray shower mainly in the Keys, another dry day is expected here along the east coast. Monday the breeze increases which will likely lead to an elevated rip current risk and boating hazards. The stronger ocean breeze will drop high temperatures a few degrees but keep it mild overnight. Increased moisture will lead to more numerous showers passing through the area Tuesday and Wednesday.

MIAMI, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO