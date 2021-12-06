Ryan Day visits Ohio State 4-star commit Tegra Tshabola

The Walter Camp Football Foundation on Thursday released its 2021 All-America team, which features players from nine conferences and 36 schools. The Walter Camp Foundation also released its 2021 Walter Camp Player of the Year Award winner: Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III. Walker finished the regular season with 1,636 rushing yards in 263 attempts — good for an average of 6.2 yards per carry — and 18 rushing touchdowns, along with 89 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown. In the process, Walker became the first player in history to win the Walter Camp Player of the Year award without being named a Heisman Trophy finalist (The Heisman Trophy Trust did not start recognizing finalists until 1982).
Comments / 0