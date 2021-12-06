ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ryan Day visits Ohio State 4-star commit Tegra Tshabola

By Peter Warren about 7 hours
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, offensive line coach Greg Studrawa and defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs went on an in-home visit to West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West four-star interior offensive lineman and Buckeyes commit Tegra Tshabola. The On3 Consensus...

