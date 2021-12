Lincoln Riley is Public Enemy No. 1 in Norman these days, at least to the fan base. After his exit to USC, the Oklahoma program is as unstable as it’s been since 1998. Not a single member of the defensive staff remains, nine recruits, all four or five-star talents, have decommitted from the Sooners and Bob Stoops had to come out of retirement to help clean up the mess.

