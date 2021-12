Florida coach Billy Napier will be in the top-half of the SEC's highest-paid coaches with the Gators, according to contract figures uncovered this week by the Associated Press. Napier signed a 7-year deal worth $51.8 million, which puts him as the fifth highest-paid coach in the conference. Napier is reportedly set to make $7.1 million in the first year of his contract and agreed to an annual raise of $100,000.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO