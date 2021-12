Easy Flow Yoga with LeaMarie - Elgin Recreation Center Studio Tuesdays & Thursdays | 10:15AM - 11:15AM *Check Registration Page for Updated Class Times* This class will incorporate moving with the breath to create that mind and body connection. We will start by first checking in with each other briefly, then centering in either a sitting or laying down position for a few moments followed by a beginner to intermediate vinyasa flow. Incorporating sun salutations to easily transition and adjustments where needed, I plan on this being an all inclusive kind of class where all levels of skill are welcome. Elgin Recreation Center Members: FREE Non-Members: $5/Class.

