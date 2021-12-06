ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WATCH: Chin Coleman previews the Vanderbilt trip

Looking ahead to Kentucky Basketball‘s next game, Chin Coleman opened the Joe Craft Center’s media room doors for a Monday morning press conference. Coleman took questions for around 11 minutes to recap Saturday’s win over Texas A&M and to preview the upcoming game against the Commodores in Nashville.
LEXINGTON, KY
Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball vs. Wisconsin

Maryland men’s basketball hosts Wisconsin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, looking to stay perfect at home in Big Ten play. The Terps are coming off Sunday’s nail-biting loss at conference favorite Purdue. This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but please be...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
GAME THREAD: DePaul at Georgetown

Game 21: DePaul Blue Demons (9-11, 3-6) at Georgetown Hoyas (5-15, 0-9) TV: FS1 (Scott Graham & Sarah Kustok) Radio: 99.1 FM, Sirius XM 384 (Rich Chvotkin - 49th season) Last Meeting: DePaul won the first meeting 83-76 on Dec. 29. The Blue Demons have won the last three in the series.
CHICAGO, IL
Women's Basketball Preview: Southern Illinois & Missouri State

The Drake women's basketball team will start a three-game road swing this weekend. The Bulldogs are set to travel to Southern Illinois and Missouri State on Jan. 26 and Jan. 28, respectively. Bair-ing the Load. Maggie Bair leads Drake in both scoring and rebounding. The senior forward is scoring 15.5...
DES MOINES, IA
How to Watch: Kansas @ Baylor

Baylor University, Kansas, Ferrell Center, Kansas Mickhawks men's basketball, Baylor Basketball, Big 12 Conference. The Kansas Jayhawks travel to Waco to take on the Baylor Bears. KU hopes to snap a 2 game losing streak. Here is how to watch:. #9 Kansas Jayhawks (16-3, 5-2 Big 12) #17 Baylor Bears...
WACO, TX
What are the Boston Celtics odds to win the NBA Championship?

Times are good for the Boston Celtics at roughly the halfway point of the NBA season. Fresh off a run to the 2022 Finals they now stand atop the NBA standings with a stellar 31-12 record, outscoring their opponents by a league-best 6.1 points per game. They also lead the league in offensive efficiency, scoring 115.8 points per 100 possessions.
BOSTON, MA
Swedlund's transfer from Kansas to Toledo women's basketball is coup for Rockets

Bella Swedlund was not a stranger to the University of Toledo. During her recruitment as a phenom out of Winner High School, not far from the South Dakota-Nebrska border, the Rockets were hot on Swedlund’s heels. But when Kansas and Illinois offered the 5-foot-8 guard, Toledo assumed it wouldn’t lose out to one of the Power Five schools.
TOLEDO, OH
Wolves win both games with Kochetkov in net

Power Play % (Rank): 16.7% (T-28th) Penalty Kill % (Rank): 82.7% (T-8th) Leading Scorer (Overall): Malte Stromwall (26) Most Goals: Vasily Ponomarev, Brendan Perlini (10) Most Assists: Stromwall (19) Next Game: Tuesday, January 24 at Tucson. What a difference a goaltender makes. Pyotr Kochetkov played in two of the Wolves’...

