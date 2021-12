Elon Musk has tweeted that he is thinking of “quitting [his] jobs and becoming an influencer full-time”.The chief executive sent the message on Thursday without any context. It is unclear if the billionaire, who heads Tesla and SpaceX, was being serious.thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2021Mr Musk has previously said that he “hate[s]” running the electric car company, but that it would “die without him”. In a conference call in January, he also said that he expected to lead Tesla for several years.Nevertheless, Mr Musk has repeatedly used viral...

