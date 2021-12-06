ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Instant Reaction: Giants Fall to Dolphins 20-9

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was no Daniel Jones for the Giants in this game, and there was still no offense as Mike Glennon was consistently under pressure the entire game. Glennon finished 22 of 44 for 187-yards with one interception. He missed a few open receivers that would have extended Giants’ drives...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Bruce Arians Announces Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to end an uncharacteristic two-game skid. However, that could prove difficult without Antonio Brown. Just moments ago, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Brown will not play on Monday night when Tampa Bay takes on the New York Giants. Brown has...
NFL
dolphinstalk.com

Dolphins Have Little Trouble With The Giants

Louis Ragone joins Michael Fink to share our thoughts on Sunday’s big win over the New York Giants. That brings Miami into a well-deserved bye week which should see the team come out of fairly healthy.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Bradberry
Person
Jaylen Waddle
Person
Devante Parker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#Giants Fall#Freddie Kitchens
dolphinstalk.com

TuAmigos Podcast: Dolphins Playoff Chances and Giants-Dolphins Preview

In this week’s TuAmigos Podcast which is part of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network and Carter and Jorge talk about a variety of topics in the world of the Miami Dolphins. Carter and Jorge discuss the recent article Carter wrote about the Dolphins playoff chances that is up on DolphinsTalk.com. They discuss if this winning streak the Dolphins are on is saving Tua’s job on the Dolphins, and they preview this Sunday’s game between the Giants and Dolphins. All of this and more on today’s TuAmigos Podcast which is part of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants defeat Eagles, 13-7: Instant analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles came into MetLife Stadium a hot team. They had won three of the last four and had averaged over 31 points per game over their last three. Jason Garrett’s dismissal was supposed to open up the offense. It didn’t happen. The Giants’ offense was still stuck in neutral with Freddie Kitchens calling the plays. They racked up only 264 yards of total offense.
NFL
Yardbarker

Giants at Dolphins: Preview and Prediction

In many respects, the New York Giants’ upcoming Week 13 matchup against the Miami Dolphins represents a fork in the road for their 2021 season. At 4-7, Big Blue sits just a game back of the third and final WIld Card position in the NFC. If they defeat Miami, a team that’s been playing much better of late but is still beatable, the Giants can keep themselves in the crowded race for that last playoff spot. If New York loses, however, they’d drop to 4-8 and practically eliminate any chance at a late-season playoff push. In this scenario, the Giants would have to run the table over the final five weeks just to eke out a winning record. Given New York has quality teams like the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers still left on their schedule, that would be an incredibly tall task.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Giants- Dolphins Week 13: By The Numbers

The New York Giants thought they had left the worst of their offense behind them in Tampa Bay on Nov. 22 following the crushing primetime defeat and the subsequent dismissal of offensive coordinator Jason Garrett. As it turns out, the anemic group was just getting their misery train started as...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

20 things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 20-9 win over N.Y. Giants

In the span of the past two months the Miami Dolphins have transformed from one of the NFL’s worst teams to one of its hottest. Miami’s 20-9 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday wasn’t pretty, but the outcome extended the Dolphins’ winning streak to five games. Here are some more takeaways from Sunday: Dolphins back in playoff picture You can argue it’s the caliber of opponents or talent ...
NFL
Big Blue View

Dolphins 20, Giants 9: Snaps, stats, PFF grades from yet another loss

The New York Giants slipped to 4-8 on the season following their 20-9 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 13. This game was, predictably, a slog, as the Giants’ defense tried to keep their inept and injury depleted offense in the game long enough to make a play. Unfortunately for the Giants, the Dolphins were the team that eventually strung together a drive, got into the end zone, and gave their defense enough of a lead to start swarming.
NFL
Big Blue View

Dolphins 20, Giants 9: 5 Things we learned from another rough loss

It’s probably a mark of Big Blue View’s commitment to being a family-friendly place to discuss the New York Giants that I used “stunk”. The Giants’ 20-9 loss to the Miami Dolphins was just plain bad. Granted, the scoreboard was close for much of the game and the Giants’ defense did yeoman’s work in keeping the offense in the game. But let’s be real here, Mack Hollins’ touchdown just before the half had an air of finality to it. And if that didn’t, Tua Tagovailoa’s fourth-quarter touchdown to Isaiah Ford sure did.
NFL
CBS Miami

Dolphins Dominate Depleted Giants 20-9 For 5th Straight Win

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Dolphins did to a depleted, bad football team what a good team should do. Miami dominated the New York Giants to win its fifth straight game and keep their season alive. The 20-9 victory puts the Dolphins at 6-7 on the season heading into the bye week. From 1-7, the team can get to .500 with a win in the next game when the Dolphins host the Jets. Accurate Tua The Dolphins quarterback continues his pinpoint accuracy. For the third straight week, Tua has put the ball on the money, and after 17 games of his NFL career. Tua hit...
NFL
pff.com

NFL Week 13 Game Recap: Miami Dolphins 20, New York Giants 9

In an attempt to keep playoff hopes alive, the Miami Dolphins took down the New York Giants 20-9. New York, which is without Daniel Jones due to injury, looked flat at best, and the Tua Tagovailoa-led Dolphins offense looked much better than earlier in the season. Rankings & Projections |...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy