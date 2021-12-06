Instant Reaction: Giants Fall to Dolphins 20-9

In many respects, the New York Giants’ upcoming Week 13 matchup against the Miami Dolphins represents a fork in the road for their 2021 season. At 4-7, Big Blue sits just a game back of the third and final WIld Card position in the NFC. If they defeat Miami, a team that’s been playing much better of late but is still beatable, the Giants can keep themselves in the crowded race for that last playoff spot. If New York loses, however, they’d drop to 4-8 and practically eliminate any chance at a late-season playoff push. In this scenario, the Giants would have to run the table over the final five weeks just to eke out a winning record. Given New York has quality teams like the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers still left on their schedule, that would be an incredibly tall task.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO