Interim manager Ralf Rangnick enjoyed a winning start to his tenure at Old Trafford as Manchester United claimed a hard-fought 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.
Reigning champions Manchester City ended the weekend top of the Premier League thanks to a 3-1 win at Watford after Chelsea lost 3-2 at West Ham, although the Blues did enjoy some success with victory over Arsenal in the delayed Women’s FA Cup final at Wembley.
Away from football, Lewis Hamilton won an incident-packed Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to draw level with Max Verstappen in the drivers’ championship, China’s Zhao Xintong won snooker’s UK Championship and Viktor Hovland claimed the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.
Here, the PA news agency showcases the best of the sporting weekend in pictures.
David Moyes questioned why West Ham were not awarded a penalty after their Champions League ambitions suffered a setback in a goalless draw away to struggling Burnley. Having beaten the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool in recent weeks to justify their place in the top four, the Hammers found Burnley more stubborn opposition as Nick Pope thwarted the handful of clear openings they were able to carve out at Turf Moor.
Arsenal moved four points clear at the top of the WSL after cruising to a routine 4-0 win over bottom club Leicester. Jonas Eidevall’s side hit back from last week’s FA Cup final disappointment as early goals from Jordan Nobbs and Vivianne Miedema gave them a 2-0 lead.
Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea all kept up the pace at the top of the Premier League. Arsenal left out captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but still beat Southampton, while on Sunday, Leicester chalked up a 4-0 win over Newcastle, who remain deep in relegation trouble. Here, the PA news agency looks...
Cristiano Ronaldo’s 13th goal of the season helped Manchester United close in on the Premier League’s top four with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Norwich.The Portugal international scored a penalty with quarter of an hour left in Norfolk to give Ralf Rangnick a second victory since his arrival and extend the Red Devils’ unbeaten run to six games following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking.It was harsh on Norwich who had their chances and pushed the visitors hard but remain bottom while United are level on points with fourth-placed West Ham.Follow all the latest reaction from the Premier League action of the day below: Read More Manchester United should not convince Paul Pogba to stay if he wants to leave, says Ralf RangnickNorwich ‘holding their breath’ over Covid test results ahead of Manchester United clashWho can Manchester United get in next round of Champions League? Potential last-16 opponents for Ralf Rangnick’s team
Max Verstappen produced the an “insane” lap to beat title rival Lewis Hamilton to pole position for Sunday’s season-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Red Bull boss Christian Horner has claimed. The Red Bull driver, who is aiming to win the Formula One world title for the first time, overturned the early pace shown by Hamilton and Mercedes to finish fastest in Saturday’s qualifying session. Verstappen benefitted from an important tow from teammate Sergio Perez to set a blistering time of 1:22.109 and go almost half a second faster than Hamilton on the first lap of Q3. Hamilton was able...
Chelsea vs Leeds: The Blues will look to bounce back from an unexpected hiccup last weekend, when they host Marcelo Bielsa and Co., at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on Peacock Premium). The Blues need to get back on track after some shoddy defensive displays,...
Verstappen and Hamilton, who have been closely-matched all season long, are split by just eight points ahead of the inaugural race at Jeddah's newly-built Corniche Circuit - officially the fastest street track in F1 history. That points margin means Verstappen can clinch the title this weekend, but also means there...
MIAMI, Dec. 3 (UPI) -- College football conference championship games, the MLS Cup Playoffs and a PGA Tour golf tournament highlight the weekend sports schedule. The NFL, NBA, NHL and college basketball regular seasons also continue. College football's regular season is over and postseason bowls start later this month. But...
MIAMI, Dec. 10 (UPI) -- The 2021 college football Heisman Trophy ceremony, the MLS Cup Playoffs title game, two UFC title bouts and dozens of regular-season college basketball, NBA, NHL and NFL games fill the weekend sports schedule. Several international soccer games, Division I Football Championship Subdivision playoff games and...
A patched-up Jorginho fired two nerveless penalties to sink Leeds 3-2 at Stamford Bridge and set Chelsea’s Premier League title chase back on track.The Italy midfielder played through the pain of a continued back issue to ease the Blues’ midfield injury problems, with N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic sidelined.Jorginho duly buried his 14th and 15th Premier League spot-kicks for Chelsea, to steer his side two points behind leaders Manchester City.Raphinha converted his own penalty to send Leeds into an early lead in west London, only to concede a spot-kick at the other end when scything down Toni Rudiger.You love to...
Jorginho will play through the pain of an ongoing back problem to ease Chelsea’s midfield injury crisis in Saturday’s Premier League clash with Leeds.The Italy star missed Wednesday’s 3-3 Champions League draw at Zenit St Petersburg due to continued back trouble but will grit his teeth at Stamford Bridge this weekend.N’Golo Kante remains sidelined with a knee problem, while Mateo Kovacic must continue isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.Ruben Loftus-Cheek also missed the Zenit encounter but could return to take on Leeds and should pair up with Jorginho if fit enough to feature.“Jorginho completed the last two training sessions,” said...
Eddie Howe has saluted Callum Wilson’s blossoming leadership skills after he took on the “burden” of Newcastle’s number nine shirt.Howe, who took Wilson to former club Bournemouth during his second spell in charge on the south coast, inherited the £20million striker when he replaced Steve Bruce at Newcastle last month and has seen him score in the last two games, the second of them a crucial 1-0 win over Burnley which ended the Magpies’ Premier League drought.The pair spent six, largely successful, years together with the Cherries before both left within a matter of weeks in the wake of relegation...
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has admitted it would be a “disaster” for football to return to being played behind closed doors.The Eagles have cancelled their Christmas party due to the escalating coronavirus situation in the country, with the UK Government on Wednesday implementing ‘Plan B’ in England in response to the spread of the Omicron variant.While there is no suggestion the sport will return to being played without supporters soon – as it was when football resumed after the first lockdown in 2020 – Vieira is clear that he would not enjoy matches taking place in empty grounds again.“This...
Luca Brecel withstood a mini-fightback from John Higgins to wrap up the second ranking title of his career at the Scottish Open in Llandudno. Just one week after losing the UK Championship final to Zhao Xintong, Brecel saw his 8-2 lead cut to 8-5 before he posted a 127 clearance to get over the line in style.
Lewis Hamilton will be knighted on Wednesday – just days after controversially losing out on a record eighth Formula One world title. The 36-year-old racing star is due to attend an investiture at Windsor Castle to be honoured for services to motorsports. Max Verstappen claimed an extraordinary and highly-controversial...
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira praised “humble” two-goal hero Conor Gallagher after his brace helped inspire a 3-1 victory over Everton in the Premier League. The Chelsea loanee opened the scoring after 41 minutes and wrapped up the points with a sublime second in stoppage time, curling home from 25 yards.
