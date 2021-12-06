ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Renewed as Kim Dickens Sets Return

By Lesley Goldberg
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NPySw_0dEzerJ800

Fear the Walking Dead is returning in a big way following the close of the first half of its seventh season.

AMC on Sunday revealed that its Walking Dead prequel series has been renewed for an eighth season, with former leading lady Kim Dickens set to rejoin the show as a series regular. Dickens, whose Madison Clark was killed off three years ago in season four, will make her triumphant return to the zombie drama in the back half of season seven, which will return April 17.

“If there were a Mt. Deadmore, Kim Dickens’ face would be on it. Madison Clark is a foundational character to TWDU — heroic, complex, an everyperson who becomes a warrior and then a force of benevolence,” said Scott M. Gimple, content chief of The Walking Dead universe. “Kim Dickens’ raw talent, strength and brilliance will electrify TWDU once more and we couldn’t be luckier to have her back.”

Details surrounding Madison’s return were not immediately available. The character was last seen in season four’s midseason finale when she was presumed dead after seemingly sacrificing herself to save her family and friends from a horde of walkers. Dickens, in an interview with THR at the time of her departure, said leaving FTWD was not her choice but instead one made by showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, who took over for original series creator Dave Erickson. While her character’s death was never shown on-screen, Dickens, Chambliss, Goldberg and Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick all confirmed that Madison had perished. Still, the door was left open for Dickens to return to the series she said she was “disappointed” to be leaving.

The renewal for FTWD solidifies one corner of the Walking Dead universe as the flagship series prepares to end its run with the back half of its 11th and final season in 2022. Following the original drama’s conclusion, fan favorites Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride will transition to a Carol and Daryl spinoff series that will be joined by an episodic anthology, Tales of the Walking Dead, at AMC. Gimple, the former TWD showrunner, oversees the larger universe, which also includes the long-gestating Andrew Lincoln-led feature films. Walking Dead: World Beyond, originally designed as an ongoing drama but now considered a two-season limited series, concluded its run Sunday.

Here’s a teaser for the second half of season seven, which sadly does not include Dickens:

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Six Feet Under’ Follow-Up in the Works at HBO

HBO is eyeing a return visit to Fisher & Sons Funeral Home. The premium cable outlet is in the earliest stages of developing a follow-up show to its 2001-05 series Six Feet Under. No writer is attached yet, and it’s unclear whether the potential series would be a direct sequel, a remake or something else. Sources say the project is not on any kind of fast track and might not move forward. Series creator Alan Ball and executive producers Bob Greenblatt and David Janollari are attached as EPs. HBO declined comment. Six Feet Under premiered in June 2001 and ran for five seasons....
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘Saturday Morning All Star Hits!’: TV Review

Pity the kids of today with on-demand television options placing their every programming delight at their fingertips any time of day or night on any television or computer or table or phone or watch that they have access to! They’ll never experience the joy of slipping downstairs before dawn on a Saturday morning, eating bowl after bowl of sugared cereal and watching a lineup of cartoons, sitting inches away from the only TV in the house to keep the volume low so that their parents don’t wake up. Sure, modern tykes have the freedom to watch whatever they want when they want...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘Fall of the House of Usher’ Cast Revealed: Mark Hamill, Carla Gugino, More

Netflix has revealed five actors from its upcoming horror series The Fall of the House of Usher. The project is the latest from The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass team of Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy and will include several iconic tales from legendary author Edgar Allan Poe. First up is Frank Langella (Frost/Nixon, The Trial of the Chicago 7) as Roderick Usher, “the towering patriarch of the Usher dynasty.” There’s also Carla Gugino (Gerald’s Game), who is reuniting with Flanagan and Macy after her turns on Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor. Her role is not yet revealed. Mary...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Fear the Walking Dead is bringing back dead character for season 7

Fear the Walking Dead spoilers follow. Fear the Walking Dead fans are set for a jam-packed second half of season 7, with the reappearance of a much-beloved character. AMC announced on Talking Dead that Kim Dickens will be making a surprising comeback as Madison Clark this season, before returning as a series regular in season 8.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott M. Gimple
Person
Ian Goldberg
Person
Chris Hardwick
Person
Norman Reedus
Person
Melissa Mcbride
Person
Kim Dickens
Person
Andrew Chambliss
TVLine

Fear TWD Renewed for Season 8 — With Kim Dickens Returning as Madison

Madison Clark lives! During Sunday’s Talking Dead, not only was it revealed that Fear the Walking Dead had been renewed for Season 8, it was announced that Kim Dickens would be reprising her role of Alicia’s mother, who’s been thought to be dead since way back in Season 4. (Click here to read how she was believed to have expired.) Given the way that the show’s original leading lady left the show — or at least her unstoppable character did — much fanfare surrounded her imminent return to the fold in the back half of Season 7. “If there were a Mt....
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

How Fear the Walking Dead’s Madison Return Became a Yearlong Secret

Fear the Walking Dead will soon grant a major wish fulfillment moment for its fans, having officially set the return of Kim Dickens as the show’s maternal demolisher of the dead, Madison Clark. Thus, a surreal reunion is imminent for Season 7B of a series that is nigh-unrecognizable from the era of the character’s controversially-ambiguous Season 4 exit. Interestingly, the plan was set way back in January, requiring Dickens to keep a stupendous secret for nearly a year.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Fear the Walking Dead Showrunner Explains Morgan's Shocking Decision

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's Fear the Walking Dead, "The Portrait." The Morgan Jones (Lennie James) versus Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) cold war has gone nuclear. A conflict that has been brewing since last season — when Strand sacrificed Morgan by throwing him to walkers during a desperate attempt to stop Teddy's (John Glover) nuclear warheads from firing — comes to a head inside The Tower where Strand decides which of Morgan's friends to give shelter. Strand granted admittance to Wendell (Daryl Mitchell) and the Dories (Jenna Elfman and Keith Carradine), but turned away Morgan's nuclear family of Grace (Karen David) and Baby Mo to fend for themselves in the fallout of the nuclear-zombie apocalypse.
TV SERIES
New York Post

Anne Rice gets another AMC show, this one about witches

The witching hour is here. AMC is betting on horror queen Anne Rice. The famous former New Orleans author’s “Mayfair Witches” series is getting adapted into a TV show for AMC. This marks the second Rice series heading to adaptation at the network, as “Interview With the Vampire” will also be hitting the small screen.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fear The Walking Dead#Amc#Ftwd
Variety

Anthony Anderson to Return for ‘Law & Order’ Revival With Hugh Dancy Joining Cast

Anthony Anderson will be returning to NBC’s “Law & Order” for its much-anticipated Season 21, reprising his role as Detective Kevin Bernard with a one-season contractual commitment. Hugh Dancy, meanwhile, joins the Dick Wolf franchise revival as an assistant district attorney. Dancy, who will star in the upcoming “Downtown Abbey” movie sequel, is best known for his portrayal of Will Graham in NBC’s “Hannibal.” Dancy also starred in Hulu’s cult drama “The Path” alongside Aaron Paul and Michelle Monaghan. Most recently, Dancy wrapped production on Apple TV Plus’ upcoming “Roar” opposite Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo and Issa Rae. He is repped...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Alicia Clark Faces Uncertain Future on Fear the Walking Dead

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's Fear the Walking Dead, "Padre." As civil war brews between Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) on Fear the Walking Dead Season 7, Alicia is fighting a bigger battle. The midseason finale, "Padre," reveals Alicia lost an arm to a walker's bite — and she might not have amputated in time to stop the spreading infection. Believing she's slowly succumbing to the walker's bite even 90 days later, a feverish Alicia wages war in what could be her last stand: take Strand's Tower before she turns.
TV SERIES
bloody-disgusting.com

[Trailer] AMC+ Series “Firebite” Hunts Down the Last Vampire Colony on Dec. 16th

Reminding me of John Carpenter’s criminally underrated Vampires, AMC+ is loading up to take out a colony of vampires in “Firebite”, which premieres next Thursday, December 16th, with a new episode streaming every Thursday. “‘Firebite’ follows two Indigenous Australian hunters, Tyson (Rob Collins) and Shanika (Shantae Barnes-Cowan),...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

What Fear the Walking Dead's Midseason Shocker Means for Alicia Clark

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's Fear the Walking Dead, "Padre." An ailing Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) is facing her greatest battle yet: infection from a walker's bite. Sunday's midseason finale, "Padre," reveals Alicia was bit by a walker when escaping the fallout bunker where she survived the warheads detonated by Teddy (John Glover) some 90 days earlier. Alicia amputated her arm in an attempt to stop the infection, but she was too late: a fever-stricken Alicia fears she's slowly succumbing to the bite ravaging her body as she asks for Morgan's (Lennie James) help finding a new home for her people: PADRE.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
ComicBook

Fear the Walking Dead Answers What Happened to Alicia Clark

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's Fear the Walking Dead, "The Portrait." Seven episodes into Season 7, Fear the Walking Dead reveals answers about the absence of Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey). The season premiere saw Strand (Colman Domingo) setting out to search for Alicia with Will (Gus Halper), returning to the underground bunker where Teddy (John Glover) left her to lead a "new beginning" in the fallout of detonated nuclear warheads. But Strand and Will found the bunker beneath The Franklin Hotel abandoned, nothing left behind but a note pointing towards Alicia's destination: PADRE.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Fear the Walking Dead season 7 midseason finale, Padre

Fear the Walking Dead will air its midseason finale for season seven on December 5 on AMC. The episode is titled “Padre,” and viewers will finally get more information about this term. We have heard the term throughout this season, and it will be interesting to find out exactly what it is.
TV SERIES
NME

‘Fear The Walking Dead’: Showrunner responds to ‘The Portrait’’s key twist

Fear The Walking Dead showrunner co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss has shed some light on a shocking twist in the latest episode. The Portrait, which is the seventh episode of the seventh season and aired in the US on Sunday (November 28), saw the war between lead characters Morgan (Lennie James) and Strand (Colman Domingo) take a new dive.
TV SERIES
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

‘Fear The Walking Dead’: More Power, More Problems (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for AMC‘s Fear The Walking Dead Season 7, Episode 7, “The Portrait.”]. Well, well, well, if it isn’t the consequences of his own actions. Maybe Strand (Colman Domingo) shouldn’t have been so picky about who he let into his tower, huh?. Granted, all the...
TV SERIES
bransontrilakesnews.com

‘Fear the Walking Dead’: Alicia’s Back! (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for AMC‘s Fear the Walking Dead Season 7, Episode 8, “Padre.”]. Of all the surviving characters on Fear the Walking Dead, Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) might just have the worst luck. She’s a magnet for near-death experiences, from barely surviving the pantry horde in Season 3, to getting irradiated walker blood in her mouth in Season 5, to… well, having a tragic accident in Season 7 that might have cost her her life. Here’s how it happens.
TV SERIES
c21media.net

AMC continues to Fear the Walking Dead

NEWS BRIEF: AMC in the US has renewed The Walking Dead spin-off Fear the Walking Dead for an eighth season and confirmed the return of Kim Dickens to the cast. Dickens, who plays fan-favourite character Madison Clark, will appear as a series regular in season eight. Fear the Walking Dead is executive produced by Scott M Gimple, Andrew Chambliss, Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero and David Alpert. Chambliss and Goldberg are the showrunners and the series is produced by AMC Studios.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 7 Review: The Portrait

There had to be a point when the trajectory of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 would change, and thankfully, it started on Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 7. The series has been bogged down by frustrating storylines so far this season, and "The Portrait" took some narrative risks that should result in some significant developments down the line.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy