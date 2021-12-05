Lowe's giving away gingerbread Holiday House Kits online on Dec. 6

Apartment Therapy received compensation for this post, which was written and edited independently by our editorial team. The smell of pine is in the air, coffee shop menus feature peppermint everything, and Mariah’s belting out that all she wants for Christmas is you. In other words, ’tis the season for hosting the ultimate holiday party — and that’s where Fiestaware comes in. We love this fun, delightfully colorful line of dinnerware, serving pieces, and more, so when we saw that Macy’s is having a major sale on seasonal-themed Fiestaware, we had to tell you about it ASAP. Think platters adorned with snowflakes, Christmasy-hued place settings, and tree- and star-shaped dishes, all at seriously reduced prices. This sale is the perfect time to stock up on everything you need to put together a holly-jolly table this year.

SHOPPING ・ 10 DAYS AGO