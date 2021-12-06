Kim Dickens Returning to ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ as Madison Clark in Season 7

As World Beyond comes to a close, Jadis shows her true colors, and we learn that the future of The Walking Dead universe may lie in its past. The Walking Dead: World Beyond ended the way you’d want a Walking Dead spinoff show to end: Concluding its story, tying itself back to the original series in a fun way, and building towards stories to be told further down the line. Short of the last reveal of Rick being in a cell across from Lieutenant Colonel Kublek at the end of the episode, I don’t think you could come up with a better ending.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO