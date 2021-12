I first met RJ Hakes ’22, an Eli Whitney student, in the Berkeley common room, typing away furiously at his laptop in preparation for finals season. It was there that he told me about his travels to over 80 countries and his 20-year service in the Navy, his enthusiasm for soccer and affinity for archaeology. He is an avid Twitter user and proudly displays a tattoo of a unicorn-cow hybrid — a unicow — on his forearm.

COLORADO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO