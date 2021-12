“Brylon, please, just stop talking to me for one one!” The look on my son’s face told me immediately I had messed up. I was making the employee schedule for our restaurant and had already asked him to give me a second. Granted, I was already stressed. Just when I had my thoughts collected, I would hear, “Mama, guess what?” and lose my train of thought. I finally just exploded. It’s only normal to lose your cool every once in a while. However, how you handle the situation afterward—and apologize—is critical.

DALLAS, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO