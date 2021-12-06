ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘TWD: World Beyond’: Who Lives, Who Dies & Who’s Still With CRM? (RECAP)

By Steve Swisher/AMC
Albany Herald
 4 days ago

‘TWD: World Beyond’: Who Lives, Who Dies...

www.albanyherald.com

tvinsider.com

‘Walking Dead: World Beyond’: Escaping CRM, For Real This Time (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for AMC‘s The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2, Episode 9, “Death and the Dead.”]. Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) is having a no good, very bad day. To be fair, it’s not like the day’s going great for everyone else. While the Bennett family had...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

A Devastating Death on TWD: World Beyond's Penultimate Episode

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's The Walking Dead: World Beyond, "Death and the Dead." There's a major casualty in the war with the Civic Republic Military on the penultimate episode of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. After Huck (Annet Mahendru) exposes a CRM plot to commit genocide against the 87,000 survivors of Portland with the green liquid chlorine gas the CRM used to wipe out Omaha and the Campus Colony, Warrant Officer Jadis Stokes (Pollyanna McIntosh) mobilizes the military to quell a rebellion. Meanwhile, rebel sisters Iris (Aliyah Royale) and Hope Bennett (Alexa Mansour) carry out their plan to escape the CR Research Facility — and take it down on their way out.
TV SERIES
TVLine

World Beyond Series Finale Recap: Who Lived, Who Died and Which Long-Lost Walking Dead Character Showed Up?

After Sunday, there would be no “beyond” for AMC’s The Walking Dead: World Beyond. The AMC limited series concluded its two-season run with an affecting episode that killed off two key characters, threatened to end a third, and dropped in a stunning blast from the distant past — all the way back to Season 1 of the mother ship. Who lived, who died, and who made a surprise cameo? Read on… ‘YOU’VE GOTTEN REALLY GOOD AT BEING A HERO’ | As “The Last Light” began, Jadis gave orders to jam all walkie-talkie frequencies for an eight-mile radius despite the fact that...
TV SERIES

