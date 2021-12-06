ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Ice-skating Las Vegas dog gets an American Kennel Club award

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

An ice-skating dog from Nevada is one of five canines honored at this year’s American Kennel Club’s Humane Fund Awards.

Officials with the New York-based club say the awards celebrate loyal, hard-working dogs that have significantly improved the lives of their owners and communities.

The five winners were chosen from a pool of nearly 1,000 nominations and one award is presented in each of five categories.

An 8-year-old Labrador retriever named Benny won the award for Exemplary Companion Dog.

Benny, who is owned by Cheryl DelSangro of Las Vegas, can ice skate.

He has become a fan favorite by skating at Las Vegas Knights hockey games at the T-Mobile arena with his own custom skates and hockey stick.

Benny also helps children with disabilities by skating with a program for children with autism and other developmental disabilities.

He skates, plays games and shows off tricks on the ice with the children.

Benny and the other category winners each received $1,000 to be awarded to a pet-related charity of their owner’s choice, a one-year supply of premium dog nutrition and an engraved sterling silver medallion.

