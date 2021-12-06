ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Months of hard work makes the 2021 Lynchburg Christmas Parade a success!

By Amanda Lee
 7 days ago

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — With Christmas just around the corner, folks in Lynchburg got in the holiday spirit on Sunday during the 62nd annual Lynchburg Christmas Parade!

It took quite some time for the 62 participants to prepare for this very special parade, but some organizations went above and beyond this year.

(Photo: Amanda Lee/WFXR News)

“There was a lot of painting after school and decorating after school,” said a student at Lynchburg City Schools, who shared that she and other students spent weeks with their teachers, decorating their gingerbread-themed float.

(Photo: Amanda Lee/WFXR News)

The Heritage High School Marching Band has also been preparing to perform for months.

According to Drum Captain Charles Armes, “We usually practice for around three to four hours. However, we do have band camp at the beginning, which is about nine hours a day.”

(Photo: Amanda Lee/WFXR News)

Meanwhile, the Central Virginia Shrine Clowns were found goofing around for a great cause. Their organization is celebrating taking hundreds of children to and from doctor appointments this year.

“Two objectives — have fun and help children. We’re here today to do both,” said one of the clowns.

(Photo: Amanda Lee/WFXR News)

The parade leaders this year were a new group, ‘Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association,’ who just started their Lynchburg chapter this year.

“We have done everything from helping veterans move, from escorts to building access ramps for the handicapped, and visiting elderly homes,” said Cmdr. David Work.

(Photo: Amanda Lee/WFXR News)

From decorated motorcycles to gingerbread floats to marching bands, most entries were not only a great sight to see, but great people to have in the community.

The 2021 Lynchburg Christmas Parade went from the Bank of the James Stadium to E.C. Glass High School on Sunday, Dec. 5.

Last year’s parade was limited due to the pandemic, so many were glad to be able to get out and celebrate this holiday tradition once again.

WFXR

WFXR

