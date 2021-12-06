Editorial cartoons for the week of Dec. 6

An online subscription is required to view this content. Please login below or Subscribe today to access this story. If you are already logged in, your online subscription may have expired. Visit your Account page to renew your subscription, or enroll in a new plan on our Subscribe page!
News of a new. fast-spreading Covid-19 variant called omicron swept the world this week. Scientists went into high gear to learn its properties. Flight bans disrupted international air travel. Financial markets gyrated. President Joe Biden and public health officials urged Americans to get vaccinated or to get a booster shot, especially before the holidays.
Turkeys and Thanksgiving are big themes in this week’s editorial cartoon gallery, with riffs on the ceremonial presidential pardon of two birds, seating arrangements by politics and vaccination status, high prices, the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade and the children’s table. There is also a comment on giving thanks, but it’s no...
If you have a senior citizen that you care about, remember this: It is not presents that they want or need; presence is what is priceless. Remember to visit and let them know that you care. A phone call is nice, too, if you aren’t close enough to visit.
Less than a year out from the 2022 midterm elections, in which Democrats could lose their control of Congress, President Biden’s approval numbers are under water. The party is already facing historical headwinds, given that the controlling party usually suffers in the following midterms. Making matters worse, a number of House Democrats have announced they will not run again.
Communism? I think not
Legislation like the Build Back Better Act is not without criticism, as highlighted by Rita Lombard in The Register-Guard (Letters, Nov 28). Her argument is America has begun a descent into communism from such bills and their proponents will inevitably strip Americans of their freedoms.
It sounds absolutely horrifying.
...
