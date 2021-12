Data from the IRS show that President Donald Trump’s tax cuts, known as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, helped lower- and middle-income households the most, according to a report by the Heartland Institute. Moreover, it led to “lower average income tax rates for taxpayers in every income bracket.” The information was based on a comparison of tax returns between 2017 to 2018, the first year the law went into effect.

