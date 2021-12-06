Crowell & Moring Hits Rival For 4-Lawyer London Finance Team

Singapore-based 108 Media has acquired all the assets of DCD Media Plc, a U.K.-based TV distribution and production group.
DCD is listed on London’s AIM stock market and the deal values it at $6.3m (£4.7m). The deal includes all DCD Media assets: September Films; RIZE USA; and DCD Rights, which has a catalogue of more than 3,500 hours of drama, entertainment, factual and music programming.
108 Media said that its ownership will give scale to and support the international growth of DCD Rights. Additionally, by owning a rights distribution firm, 108 Media will have “a super charged route to market” for its...
