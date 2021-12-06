Crowell & Moring Hits Rival For 4-Lawyer London Finance Team

British antitrust regulators are opening an investigation into Microsoft's $16 billion acquisition of speech recognition company Nuance in the latest sign they're tightening scrutiny of big technology deals. The Competition and Markets Authority said in a brief statement Monday that it's looking into the purchase because of concerns that it could result in a "substantial lessening of competition" in the U.K. market. Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft Corp. said in April that it was buying Nuance Communications Inc., a pioneer in voice-based artificial intelligence technology. Nuance was instrumental in helping power Apple s digital assistant Siri but later shifted to...

BUSINESS ・ 1 HOUR AGO