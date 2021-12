The City Council Utility Committee will meet on the first Monday of each month at 6:45 P. M. before the full City Council regular meeting. This change in meeting time is expected to be a permanent change. A reminder…if a federal holiday falls on a Monday when the City Council or a committee is scheduled to meet, the meeting usually is held on the following day at the scheduled time. If questions, please contact the Council Clerk Jacob Debertrand on 740-695-1324 or by email (jacob.debertrand@gmail.com).

SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO