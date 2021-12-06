ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Mallard Fillmore cartoons for the week of Dec. 6

By Tribune-Review
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 7 days ago

Mallard Fillmore cartoons for the week of...

triblive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kankakee Daily Journal

Library Life: Week of Dec. 5

• Monday Movie: At 6 p.m. Monday, join the library for a screening of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”. • Social Justice Book Club: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the library will be discussing the first half of “Tomorrow Will Be Different” by Sarah McBride. The book club is designed to get participants thinking and talking about the inequality and injustice that exists in our culture.
BOURBONNAIS, IL
portasouthjetty.com

Political Cartoon

The full version of this story will be available to all readers after 2 weeks. Full versions of news stories from the most recent 2 weeks are available to online subscribers only. Access to full versions of news stories from issues older than 2 weeks are available to all readers for free in our archive of all issues.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Week Of
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

WTAE promotes Elena LaQuatra

WTAE-TV reporter Elena LaQuatra, who has been filling in as morning traffic reporter since July, has been promoted to that position as well as noon weekday newscast anchor on Channel 4, effective next week. LaQuatra, a Mt. Lebanon native, first worked at WTAE in 2015 as a digital content creator....
ENTERTAINMENT
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Fourth Grader Starring In BET Holiday Movie

(WJZ) — A nine-year-old from Baltimore County is now starring in a Christmas movie that was just released for the holiday season. Brooke Monroe Conaway is playing the role of Nevaeh in the BET movie Soul Santa. The movie is the first that the fourth-grader has acted in and she was thrilled to get the callback for the production. “It was like one of the best news of my life,” Conaway said. She plays a girl whose dad is running from the mob and disguises himself as a mall Santa. For three and a half weeks she worked on the movie on a set in Connecticut and learned a lot about the...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Hartselle Enquirer

Books for the week of Dec. 1

This is the prequel to the Hannah Swenson Holiday Mystery series. It begins with Hannah and her sisters trying to help their mother find motivation to leave her bedroom after the death of their father. Nothing seems to be working until they are presented with a project to help a...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Cartoons
Kingsport Times-News

Scrapbook Gallery: Week of Dec. 5

Our weekly Scrapbook Gallery features reader-submitted photos marking the 'scrapbook' moments in their lives here in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Share your photos with us anytime at sundayscrapbook@timesnews.net.
PHOTOGRAPHY
dailytitan.com

University events for the week of Dec. 6

As Cal State Fullerton enters its last week of instruction before finals, university organizations continue to offer a wide variety of activities for students to take part in. Fall Dance Theatre (On Demand Streaming) Choreographers and dancers will explore the complexity of dance as it captures humanity and brings joy...
COLLEGES
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

TV Talk: Rick Sebak revisits August Wilson interview in new WQED-TV special

Trib Total Media TV writer Rob Owen offers a viewing tip for the coming week. Writer/producer/director Rick Sebak’s latest installment in WQED-TV’s “Pittsburgh History Series” revisits a 32-year-old interview with the late Pittsburgh native and playwright August Wilson. Premiering at 8 p.m. Thursday on WQED, “Brain...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Hartselle Enquirer

Books of the week of Dec. 8, 2021

This is an in-depth view of the 1930s Dust Bowl, told by Elsa Martinelli and her daughter Loreda. Elsa was unloved as a child and has hope that once she marries Rafe, she will finally be happy. Life is hard on the farm they tend with her in-laws, but Elsa...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy