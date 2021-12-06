Mallard Fillmore cartoons for the week of Dec. 6

• Monday Movie: At 6 p.m. Monday, join the library for a screening of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”. • Social Justice Book Club: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the library will be discussing the first half of “Tomorrow Will Be Different” by Sarah McBride. The book club is designed to get participants thinking and talking about the inequality and injustice that exists in our culture.
The full version of this story will be available to all readers after 2 weeks. Full versions of news stories from the most recent 2 weeks are available to online subscribers only. Access to full versions of news stories from issues older than 2 weeks are available to all readers for free in our archive of all issues.
After 28 years as an anchor with NBC networks, Brian Williams called it quits on Thursday during his MSNBC show The 11th Hour. While his final episode was filled with old colleagues and recurring guests celebrating his career and paying him lip service, his final message was filled with warning.
They could be called the dynamic three. Sharon McGinnis Young, Bonnie McGinnis Vello and Noreen McGinnis Campbell — the sisters who owned McGinnis Sisters Special Food Stores — accomplished more than providing groceries for customers. The McGinnis Sisters were known as leaders in the gourmet and specialty food...
WTAE-TV reporter Elena LaQuatra, who has been filling in as morning traffic reporter since July, has been promoted to that position as well as noon weekday newscast anchor on Channel 4, effective next week. LaQuatra, a Mt. Lebanon native, first worked at WTAE in 2015 as a digital content creator....
(WJZ) — A nine-year-old from Baltimore County is now starring in a Christmas movie that was just released for the holiday season.
Brooke Monroe Conaway is playing the role of Nevaeh in the BET movie Soul Santa.
The movie is the first that the fourth-grader has acted in and she was thrilled to get the callback for the production.
“It was like one of the best news of my life,” Conaway said.
She plays a girl whose dad is running from the mob and disguises himself as a mall Santa.
For three and a half weeks she worked on the movie on a set in Connecticut and learned a lot about the...
This is the prequel to the Hannah Swenson Holiday Mystery series. It begins with Hannah and her sisters trying to help their mother find motivation to leave her bedroom after the death of their father. Nothing seems to be working until they are presented with a project to help a...
Our weekly Scrapbook Gallery features reader-submitted photos marking the 'scrapbook' moments in their lives here in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Share your photos with us anytime at sundayscrapbook@timesnews.net.
As Cal State Fullerton enters its last week of instruction before finals, university organizations continue to offer a wide variety of activities for students to take part in. Fall Dance Theatre (On Demand Streaming) Choreographers and dancers will explore the complexity of dance as it captures humanity and brings joy...
Trib Total Media TV writer Rob Owen offers a viewing tip for the coming week. Writer/producer/director Rick Sebak’s latest installment in WQED-TV’s “Pittsburgh History Series” revisits a 32-year-old interview with the late Pittsburgh native and playwright August Wilson. Premiering at 8 p.m. Thursday on WQED, “Brain...
Communism? I think not
Legislation like the Build Back Better Act is not without criticism, as highlighted by Rita Lombard in The Register-Guard (Letters, Nov 28). Her argument is America has begun a descent into communism from such bills and their proponents will inevitably strip Americans of their freedoms.
It sounds absolutely horrifying.
...
This is an in-depth view of the 1930s Dust Bowl, told by Elsa Martinelli and her daughter Loreda. Elsa was unloved as a child and has hope that once she marries Rafe, she will finally be happy. Life is hard on the farm they tend with her in-laws, but Elsa...
Comments / 0