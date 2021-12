It was exciting to see our 2021 scholarship recipients take off to begin life after high school at UC Davis, Santa Rosa JC, Santa Barbara City College, Mendocino College, and UCLA! The Latino Coalition of the Mendocino Coast is committed to supporting yet another group of young Latinos in our coastal community who are determined to further their education after high school, whether at a community college, a university, or a trade school. Since 2018, LatCo has offered 35 scholarships and, with your help, we will provide local Latinx high school seniors with scholarships in May of 2022.

MENDOCINO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO