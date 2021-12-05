ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park, IL

Oak Park And River Forest High School Could Reverse Decision To Ban Activities, Sports Due To COVID Outbreak

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) — A west suburban high school could be reversing course after a heated protest over COVID-19 protocols. Student...

chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
River Forest, IL
Coronavirus
Oak Park, IL
Health
City
Oak Park, IL
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Education
Local
Illinois Sports
River Forest, IL
Education
River Forest, IL
Sports
Oak Park, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Oak Park, IL
Coronavirus
River Forest, IL
Health
Oak Park, IL
Sports
City
River Forest, IL
NBC Chicago

OPRF Cancels Activities Due to COVID Surge in Past Week, School Says

After experiencing a surge in positive coronavirus cases, Oak Park River Forest High School announced that all activities would be canceled through winter break. In a letter to staff, students and families, OPRF Supt. Greg Johnson wrote that the school has recorded 17 new COVID-19 cases within the last seven days, and have been in "close communication" with the Oak Park Department of Health.
OAK PARK, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jussie Smollett
CBS Pittsburgh

North Hills School District Says Mask Requirement Will Depend On COVID-19 Transmission Rates

By: KDKA-TV News Staff NORTH HILLS (KDKA) — Another local school district in the Pittsburgh region has given an update on its mask policy. After the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled against the K-12 mask mandate on Friday, it left the decision of masking up to individual schools. North Hills School District said on Sunday its face mask policy will be dependent on the COVID-19 transmission rates in the county. Whenever transmission rates are high or substantial, North Hills schools will require masks in school facilities. The CDC says that transmission rates are high in Allegheny County right now, meaning the masks will stay. However, masks are now not mandated for extracurricular activities or weekend events. If the county lowers to moderate transmission, masks will only be required for unvaccinated people in buildings during the school day. The only scenario in which masks would not be required for anyone at any time would be if the county gets to a low transmission rate. Norwin School District, in Westmoreland County, has made masks for their students optional in school buildings, and the Diocese of Pittsburgh is still requiring masks inside schools.
PITTSBURGH, PA
abcnews4.com

School officials find handgun in backpack at River Oaks Middle School

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester School District Two officials say a handgun was found in a student's backpack at River Oaks Middle School on Monday. The gun was reportedly found when the student showed the weapon to another student. The backpack was confiscated immediately and officials say there were...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Sports and extracurricular activities help develop the whole student at Duchesne High School

Interested in hockey, math or improv? Maybe chess, band, ping pong or football? Perhaps the Science Olympiad or Rosary Prayer Group is more top of mind?. Whatever the interest, student life at Duchesne High School shapes students into mind, body, and spirit leaders. The whole person is nurtured to become the best, most responsible global citizen in a future that is continually changing.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cbs Sports#Cbs
oakpark.com

OPRF reverses course on sports and activities ban

Just four days after Oak Park and River Forest High School District 200 officials announced their plans to cancel all sports and after-school activities through winter break, they rescinded that decision Monday afternoon but not without implementing new COVID-19 guidelines. School district officials’ initial decision to pause school-related activities came...
OAK PARK, IL
oakpark.com

River Forest schools vaccine clinic draws 165 students

About 165 students at River Forest School District 90 have received the first dose of the two-shot Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, according to Dawne Simmons, district communications and community outreach coordinator. In partnership with a local Jewel-Osco, District 90 held a vaccine clinic at Roosevelt Middle School Nov. 19, just over a week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the Covid vaccine for children 5 to 11.
RIVER FOREST, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
kanecountyconnects.com

IDPH Reports 19 Active School Outbreaks in Kane County

Kane County is recording a total of 19 active school outbreaks, according to data posted by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The IDPH outbreak report was last updated today (Friday, Dec. 10, 2021). Among the updated outbreaks are 10 cases at Elgin Academy, 11 cases at the Elgin Math...
KANE COUNTY, IL
wfcnnews.com

COVID-19 once again affecting local High School sports

FRANKLIN / WILLIAMSON COUNTY - COVID-19 is once again affecting local High School sports competitions. At least two local school districts have been forced to either temporarily cancel all activities or cancel some activities. This evening, the West Frankfort Athletic Department announced that all activities have been temporarily halted... "Due...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
cbslocal.com

Oak Park And River Forest High School Ban On Activities Due To COVID Outbreak Sparks Outrage

CHICAGO (CBS) — A decision to put a stop to sports and extracurricular activities at a west suburban high school has sparked outrage from students and parents. Health and school leaders call the high school a hot spot for spreading COVID-19, but about a hundreds parents and students showed up to a rally that got heated at Oak Park and River Forest High School Saturday evening. They demanded the temporary ban on activities be lifted after the out-of-the-blue announcement Friday night.
OAK PARK, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy