ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Moderna or Pfizer? Head-to-head study finds one is slightly more effective, Harvard researchers say

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=408pre_0dEzZFNf00

(NEXSTAR) – A head-to-head study of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines has determined the former to be slightly more effective against COVID-19 , at least as far as the alpha and delta variants are concerned.

The results of the study , conducted by researchers with Harvard Medical School, the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the Veterans Administration, were published in the New England Journal of Medicine this week.

Findings indicated that subjects who received the Moderna vaccine (mRNA-1273) were less likely to experience COVID-19 outcomes than those who received the Pfizer–BioNTech vaccine (BNT162b2) during periods of alpha- or delta-variant dominance. Specifically, when the alpha variant was predominant, researchers recorded 4.52 infections per every 1,000 study participants who received the Moderna vaccine, but 5.75 infections per 1,000 among those who received the Pfizer vaccine. During delta predominance, an additional 6.54 infections per 1,000 were recorded in the Pfizer group.

Moderna was also found to be slightly more effective against every category of COVID-19 outcome, including infection, symptomatic infection, hospitalization, ICU treatment or death.

Both of the vaccines, however, are highly effective against COVID-19 outcomes, the study’s authors said.

“Given the high effectiveness of both vaccines, either one is strongly recommended to any individual offered the choice between the two,” said lead author Barbra Dickerman, an instructor of epidemiology and investigator at the Harvard T.H. Chan School’s CAUSALab.

Dickerman acknowledged that while the differences in effectiveness were slight, “they may be meaningful for larger decision-making bodies, such as health care systems and higher-level organizations, when considering the large population scale at which these vaccines are deployed.”

The study, meanwhile, was conducted prior to the outbreak of the omicron variant, meaning more research is needed to assess either vaccine’s effectiveness against the latest mutations.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

5 updates on Pfizer, Moderna and J&J COVID-19 vaccine efficacy

Here are findings from five studies on COVID-19 vaccines that have been released in the past three weeks. Pfizer released data Nov. 22 showing its COVID-19 vaccine was 100 percent effective at preventing disease among recipients ages 12-15, measured from seven days to four months after they received their second shot.
INDUSTRY
CNET

Moderna booster shot and omicron: CDC guidance, effectiveness, side effects and more

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Nearly 7 million booster shots -- from Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Jonhson -- were given last week in the US, a record high so far. The reason? In part, according to White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients, is that people want to protect themselves against the omicron variant. "The best thing you can do if you're concerned about omicron is to get boosted," he said during a White House briefing on Tuesday.
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This Is How Your Antibodies React to Omicron, Studies Say

The Omicron variant may only have been recently discovered, but it's already pressing scientists to search for answers on how much of a threat it could be. Many health experts fear that the latest viral offshoot might be more transmissible than the currently dominant Delta variant, while others are concerned that it could make current vaccines significantly less effective. But now, the breakneck pace of research is beginning to provide some answers about Omicron, including how your antibodies might react to the variant if you received the Pfizer vaccine.
HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Study: Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Demonstrates Superior Protection to Pfizer Vaccine

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine found to offer an increased level of protection, including a 21% reduced risk of documented infection and 41% lower risk of hospitalization. Although both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective in preventing documented infection, hospitalization, and death, the Moderna vaccine provides an increased level of protection, according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The investigators said this was the first head-to-head comparison of the efficacy of the vaccines, examining health records of veterans who had received 1 of the 2 vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar#Harvard Medical School#Women S Hospital
The 74

Youth Ages 16 & 17 Now Eligible for Pfizer Booster Dose, FDA Says

Young people ages 16 and 17 may now receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine six months after their second shot, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday. The news comes as the number of average daily COVID cases in the U.S. has surged 27 percent in the past two weeks, and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
MSF USA

MSF: One year after first shot, Moderna and Pfizer must urgently share COVID-19 vaccine “recipe”

As the omicron variant spreads, MSF calls on companies to immediately share lifesaving mRNA vaccine technology with manufacturers that stand ready to boost the global supply. Sharing the technology and know-how could boost global vaccine production and supply in a matter of months, supporting low- and middle-income countries to become self-sufficient in dealing with current and future pandemics—and save countless lives in the process. This is even more critical with the news of another worrying COVID-19 virus variant, omicron, since the mRNA vaccine platform allows for fast modification of vaccines against new variants and relatively short production times.
INDUSTRY
nbcboston.com

What Are the Side Effects of the Pfizer, Moderna COVID Booster Shots?

With the emergence of the rapidly spreading omicron variant, COVID-19 booster shots are now strongly recommended by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. "Everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster shot ... when they are six months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in November.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
Westport News

FDA Approves AstraZeneca Drug For Those Still At High Risk Of COVID Infection

There are people who have not been able to get vaccinated due to certain medical conditions. There are also people who, despite receiving both doses of the vaccine, did not have the expected immune response and are still at high risk when they become infected. Big Pharma has been working on drugs that work as an alternative to reagents. The FDA just approved the emergency use of the AstraZeneca drug to prevent contagion.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Daily Mail

Effectiveness of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines at preventing hospitalization from Covid drops as low as 75% after 120 days, CDC study finds

The ability of the COVID-19 vaccines to prevent severe illness and hospitalization wanes over time, a CDC study finds. Researchers at the agency found that the effectiveness of severe illness prevention drops from as high as 89 percent to as low as 75 percent 120 days after the second shot of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is received.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Pfizer booster jab protects against omicron variant, early tests indicate

A Pfizer booster jab generates an immune response capable of neutralising the omicron variant, though two doses are unlikely to protect against infection, lab testing suggests.Early data from the company indicate that three doses of the vaccine provide as much protection against the variant as two shots did against the original Covid virus.Scientists assessed blood from individuals who had received only two doses and found there was a 25-fold reduction in antibody levels against the variant.However, the blood samples obtained from people one month after they had been boosted showed far higher levels of neutralising antibodies, raising hope that those...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Arizona Mirror

A microbiologist explains how Moderna and Pfizer could rapidly adjust mRNA vaccines to protect against omicron variant

If the omicron variant of the coronavirus is different enough from the original variant, it’s possible that existing vaccines won’t be as effective as they have been. If so, it’s likely that companies will need to update their vaccines to better fight omicron. Deborah Fuller is a microbiologist who has been studying mRNA and DNA […] The post A microbiologist explains how Moderna and Pfizer could rapidly adjust mRNA vaccines to protect against omicron variant appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Merck Pauses Two More HIV Trials in Light of Recent Findings

Late Monday afternoon, word hit the wires that Merck was pausing enrolment in two Phase III trials of islatravir (MK-8591), an investigational oral drug intended for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) in people at increased risk of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The news comes just three weeks after Merck paused its...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
KXAN

KXAN

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy