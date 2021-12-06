Letter from the Editor: Dec. 9, 2021

After more than nine years, and about half that time leading the site, I am stepping away from PlayStation LifeStyle. It’s not because I don’t love it here—on the contrary, leaving is tough; a bittersweet move to make after such a long time. In fact, where I’m going was only made possible by the experience and connections I made in my time here at PSLS. My next role is in community management on the development side of the games industry, so you may still see me around if you know where to look. I love video games, and I don’t plan on leaving the industry anytime soon. But my nearly decade-long run at PlayStation LifeStyle has come to an end.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO