Michael Arpino takes over as Haverhill’s highway superintendent next Tuesday as the city gears up for snowplowing. Arpino is leaving a similar job as superintendent of the City of Newton’s Streets Division where he has served since 2011. He replaces Brian Zaniboni, who retired last month, and will earn $110,000 annually. Arpino was among 52 applicants for the job. Seven received interviews and three were named finalists by an interview committee. Mayor James J. Fiorentini chose Arpino from among the finalists.

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 9 DAYS AGO