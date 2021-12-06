Carolyn Hax: Estranged father keeps pressuring child who wants ‘no contact ever’
By Advice columnist
Washington Post
7 days ago
Adapted from an online discussion. Dear Carolyn: My dad and I have been estranged since I was 18. He left my mom when I was 12, after cheating for years, which I was aware of because he brought the woman around when my mom was working. He threatened me constantly that...
DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend told his mother one of my biggest secrets. The two of them are very close, but I’m deeply upset with him for repeating something I asked him to never share. I feel deeply betrayed and embarrassed. At first I felt angry enough to consider a breakup,...
Dear Amy: I am a 56-year-old woman. When I was growing up, my father had an affair with “Sarah,” our next-door neighbor. This affair lasted for many years. Everyone knew about it — at least everyone in my family knew (my mom, my brother, and myself). My dad died 17...
My first husband died of a brain tumor. My second is deployed and will be gone for a year. I'm living with compounded grief, from my loss, the pandemic, and his deployment. Sometimes carrying all this grief makes parenting so much harder than it should be. "Daddy, Daddy, Daddy …"...
“My sister is a widow and counts on us to provide her with all her socialization,” says the writer – including the cruise that the writer and her husband have planned with longtime friends. See what advice columnist Amy Dickinson recommends to manage these unrealistic expectations. Dear Amy:. Two years...
My husband and I of ten years have officially been separated for the past two years now. We have beautiful twin daughters, one who was born with a disability at birth. A while back my husband was arrested on drug-related charges and was sentenced to time. It was during this time frame that I learned of my husband's infidelities. Or should I just say I was forced to accept because truth is told, I knew something wasn't right deep inside beforehand. I faithfully wrote letters and sent pictures and made sure he had money on his books for the commissary. On several attempts to visit with our kids in tow, I was rejected and denied visitation because he had already accepted visitation from another party. During my final attempt to make his visitation, I questioned the correctional officer about my husband's visitation records only to be told he was unable to give me this information, even though I argued that I was his wife. As I stood in the lobby area a woman I recognized all too well filed through with a group leaving. She was someone my husband and I had previously fallen out about due to cheating allegations. She paused and watched me while waiting to receive her belongings. I stood there with one daughter holding tight onto my wrist as the other sat oblivious to her surroundings in her stroller and gawked at the little boy who undeniably wore my husband's face. I felt like Mary J Blige when she sang, "How could I argue with her holding a baby with eyes like yours...gotta face reality." I grabbed my girls and left without saying a word. My husband was eventually released and sure enough, he returned to his old habits and his new family (she is said to be expecting again). My husband recently purchased a house on the other side of town for them, mind you, he has not helped me support the girls one bit. While they sit in a nice four-bedroom home, I reside in a two-bedroom low-income government building. A friend and coworker of mines recently told me during our shift that because I am still legally married to my husband I can rightfully move into the home and ask the other woman to leave, forcing my husband to follow suit or take the house to court and fight for it. Would I be wrong to go this route even though I wholeheartedly feel my kids and I deserve it? -Yasmin.
Advice columnist Amy Dickinson responds to a woman who has discovered her husband’s “emotional affair” through incriminating correspondence with an old flame. My husband of 50 years has had an “emotional affair” for a year with an old flame from college. They have exchanged very intimate emails and texts, which...
Dear Amy: I was married to “Bart” for several years. We divorced some time ago. Last year we got back together but did not remarry. As it had always been our dream to buy a cabin in the woods, last year we found a property to purchase. We...
DEAR ANNIE: My spouse and I have been married for over 40 years. Our children are married with children of their own. They seem happy and well-adjusted, and our whole family seems happy and healthy. I am very blessed and glad things are the way they are. The problem: There...
Advice columnist Amy Dickinson responds to a couple who dread hosting unwanted houseguests – in this case, relatives who are messy and have children who lack manners. My wife and I keep an immaculate home. It is our sanctuary!. We live in a different state from majority of family. My...
Adapted from an online discussion. Dear Carolyn: My boyfriend switched from cigarettes to vaping a year ago. He loves it because he no longer has to inconvenience himself — he can vape inside the home, at work, at night in bed, etc. I’m proud of him for quitting cigarettes, but...
The husband and wife started on their DNA-discovery journey together, but she found out more information than her husband knew. Should she tell him?. My husband has always suspected the man he’s always known as his dad is not his biological father, although this knowledge would break his dad’s heart.
A woman from Arizona has figured out that her husband and friend have been cheating on her because of an identical birthmark on her friend's new baby. Hailey Custer, who is also a 28-year-old mother four, was heartbroken to discover that her 36-year-old husband, Travis Bowling, was having an affair with a friend she was helping out.
Dear Carolyn: My husband has self-esteem issues. He often has negative thoughts about himself, despite my constant reassurance. His self-esteem issues impact our relationship. When I try to express my feelings or things I would like him to improve on, he gets very emotional and reacts like I’m telling him he is the worst person in the world. Recently, I told him how I would like his help more with our 1-year-old and gave specific examples, and he took it as saying he never helps or is a bad dad. I end up feeling terrible for making him upset and wishing I had just kept my mouth shut.
Dear Amy: My best friend of 25 years is having an affair. I’m devastated. We raised our kids together, our families spent holidays and vacations together, but most of all she has been my soul sister and confidant. I have tried to be the best support since this began, listening...
Dear Amy: I’ve been married for 23 years to a really mellow guy who had always been very private. We haven’t had a good physical relationship in a decade because of his medical issues. I assumed he had just lost interest, and I almost gave up. We seemed to be...
Hey, LS. When I was young, I was very capricious, and I always didn't listen to my parents. At that time, my parents refused to let me marry my husband. They thought my husband was too poor, but I didn't listen at all. I thought that as long as we worked hard enough, we would be able to make money. I think that as long as I am happy, there is no need to make money too seriously.
Adapted from an online discussion. Dear Carolyn: I have a full-time job, toddler, no child care. I am hardly the first to point out how difficult things are right now. Other than my husband, I vent to very few people about the difficulties, simply because there is so little time to TALK to anyone. But on the rare occasion that I do, I find it really hard not to get violently angry at the suggestions these usually wise confidants make. My mom’s suggestion: “Just save all your work for after the toddler goes to sleep.” Which assumes I have absolutely no need for sleep myself and can somehow survive 20-hour days. My friend’s suggestion: “Everyone knows parents are suffering. Just don’t apologize for needing more time to do things at work.” Which is unrealistic considering I still have personal standards, career goals, and a boss who is also on the hook if my work isn’t done or is done poorly.
Comments / 15