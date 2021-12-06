ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carolyn Hax: Estranged father keeps pressuring child who wants ‘no contact ever’

By Advice columnist
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdapted from an online discussion. Dear Carolyn: My dad and I have been estranged since I was 18. He left my mom when I was 12, after cheating for years, which I was aware of because he brought the woman around when my mom was working. He threatened me constantly that...

Sally Martinez
7d ago

Write him a letter reminding him of the abuse you suffered. Explain that he made his choice and that you want him to stop contacting and stalking you, that you don't want anything to do with either of them. Tell grandma that you love her but if she tries to pass on any further communications from your dad that you will cut her off too.

9
Mona Mccabe
6d ago

My husband has a son who wants nothing to do with him. But it was the mother who requested he not come around anymore because her new husband treated the boy badly after a visit. My husband always sent cards and money for him but she asked him to stop doing that too. This past summer he tried to actually meet up with his son. His son agreed to see him for fifteen minutes just to tell him never to attempt to contact him again. Broke my husband’s heart. But my husband told him the door would always be open.

3
