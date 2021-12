Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) isn't the first Walking Dead character to crossover with World Beyond. When Michonne's (Danai Gurira) search for Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) means going out into the world beyond The Walking Dead, she leaves the flagship series to rescue Rick from the clutches of the Civic Republic Military. In the final moments of Gurira's exit episode in Season 10, "What We Become," Michonne links up with a mass migration of thousands of organized survivors traveling north. The group's identity is as mysterious as their destination — both questions that may have been answered on the series finale of The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO