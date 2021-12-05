ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Winterhawks blast Silvertips

By Paul Danzer
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZCFwv_0dEzXW4M00 Portland beats West-leading Everett 7-1 on Sunday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

The Portland Winterhawks scored a cathartic 7-1 Western Hockey League win over the Everett Silvertips on Sunday, Dec. 5, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Portland scored three goals in each of the first two periods, including three in a span of 1:48 in the first period, finishing with a season-high seven goals and handing Everett its first road loss of the season.

Seven different Winterhawks scored and goalie Dante Giannuzzi stopped 31 of 32 shots.

Portland is 9-10-3-1 (22 points). Everett is 18-3-1-1 (38 points). It was the Hawks' first regulation win over Everett in six meetings this season, though four of the first five games were tight battles.

The Winterhawks killed three first-period penalties before Tyson Kozak opened the scoring with a Portland power-play goal 14:50 into the game. Aiden Litke made it 2-0 at 16:03 and Luca Cagnoni made it 3-0 at 16:38.

James Stefan, Cross Hanas and Jack O'Brien (with one second left) scored in the second period.

In the third period, Ryan Hofer scored for Everett at 2:20 before Robbie Fromm-Delorme converted on the power play at 3:37 of the third to finish the scoring.

Stefan (one goal, two assists) and Jaydon Dureau (three assists) had three-point games and Clay Hanus and Gabe Klassen each had two assists. O'Brien, Cagnoni, Hanas and Fromm-Delorme each had an assist in addition to his goal.

