Zach Wilson Scores Three TDs To Lead Local Performances In Week 13

Nothing has gone right for the Jets this season, but it is easy to understand why Robert Saleh is so excited about the young talent on this team. Early returns on New York’s rookie class have been beyond encouraging. Alijah Vera-Tucker is already the Jets’ best offensive lineman, committing just four penalties and allowing only one sack in 673 snaps. Elijah Moore has quickly developed into one of the team’s most dangerous skill position players and just torched the Dolphins for eight catches, 141 yards and a touchdown. The same can be said about Michael Carter, who lead the Jets in scrimmage yards before landing on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Even Michael Carter II and Brandin Echols have delivered at times in the secondary.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO