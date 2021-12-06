ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Zach Wilson Scores Three TDs To Lead Local Performances In Week 13

By KYLE IRELAND
kslsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Former BYU and current New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson found the end zone multiple times to lead the local players in the NFL for Week 13 of the season. Here is how all of the players with ties to the state of Utah...

kslsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
profootballnetwork.com

NFL QB Rookie Rankings Week 14: Zach Wilson shows progress, Jacksonville might break Trevor Lawrence

Doing the NFL Rookie QB Rankings can be a drag, honestly. Three of the four rookies currently seeing game action are in atrocious situations. All three are on talent-devoid rosters, and some also suffer from incompetent coaching staffs. Only Mac Jones is a beaming light of positivity, but he went and only threw the ball 3 times on Monday Night Football. Justin Fields became a positive, but an injury took that from us too. Only Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson remained for this week’s breakdown. Yikes!
NFL
Jets X-Factor

3 statistical goals Zach Wilson must accomplish before the season ends

Zach Wilson needs to show progress in specific areas. Zach Wilson‘s first five fully-played starts as the New York Jets‘ franchise quarterback did not go swimmingly. The rookie threw four touchdowns and nine interceptions while leading the Jets to a measly 13.4 points per game. He averaged only 6.5 yards per attempt and completed just 57.3% of his passes.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Can Zach Wilson keep up with his Jets classmates in his return?

Nothing has gone right for the Jets this season, but it is easy to understand why Robert Saleh is so excited about the young talent on this team. Early returns on New York’s rookie class have been beyond encouraging. Alijah Vera-Tucker is already the Jets’ best offensive lineman, committing just four penalties and allowing only one sack in 673 snaps. Elijah Moore has quickly developed into one of the team’s most dangerous skill position players and just torched the Dolphins for eight catches, 141 yards and a touchdown. The same can be said about Michael Carter, who lead the Jets in scrimmage yards before landing on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Even Michael Carter II and Brandin Echols have delivered at times in the secondary.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets vs. Texans: Zach Wilson's return among 6 Week 12 storylines

Things were a whole lot different when the Jets and the Texans last played in 2018. Houston was on its way to another AFC South title under Bill O’Brien, Deshaun Watson wasn’t facing serious legal programs, DeAndre Hopkins wasn’t on the verge of being traded for a bag of chips, and Tyrann Mathieu was still roaming the secondary. Todd Bowles was still the Jets’ head coach and Sam Darnold still hoped to be the franchise’s quarterback of the future. In fact, his performance against the Texans gave some credence to that thought.
NFL
NBC Sports

Robert Saleh: Zach Wilson managed the game well

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson returned after four games on the shelf with a knee injury and he ran for a touchdown to help the team to a 21-14 win over the Texans. Wilson opened the game 1-of-7 with a bad interception when tried a shovel pass under pressure in the first quarter and saw it bounce off the back of unwitting target Ty Johnson. That miscue helped the Texans open a 14-3 lead, but Wilson went 5-of-5 on a touchdown drive before halftime and then put the Jets up for good in the third quarter.
NFL
newyorkjets.com

Zach Wilson's Back to Lead Jets Offense in Key Matchup at Houston

The Jets are about to begin Round 4 of their 2021 quarterback prizefight. They're hoping the return of Zach Wilson will result in a knockout of the host Houston Texans. The players are on the NRG Stadium turf warming up for their 1 p.m. ET kickoff, and Wilson is limbering up for his second tour of duty behind center. Wilson injured his knee in the second quarter of the Jets' Game 6 at New England and has watched the past four games while others piloted the Green & White offense.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah Football#Jets#Cowboys#Vikings#American Football#Byu#Utah Utes#The Los Angeles Rams#Cbs Kylie Fitts#Defensive Tackle#Injured Reserve#Cbs Star Lotulelei#Buffalo Bills#Covid 19 Reserve#The New England Patriots#Espn#Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Newsday

Wiser Jets QB Zach Wilson readies to start against Texans

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Jets quarterback Zach Wilson stood on the field throwing short touchdown passes again and again. But there was no defense lined up in front of him, so that kind of helped during this drill at practice on Friday. Things will get real again for Wilson on...
NFL
New York Post

Jets look forward to seeing what Zach Wilson learned

Note to all Jets fans: On Sunday, we return you to your regular programming. After a monthlong interruption from the Zach Wilson Show, preempted by his right knee sprain, the show returns against the 2-8 Texans Sunday in Houston when the Jets’ prized rookie quarterback returns to the field. The...
NFL
Jets X-Factor

Jets-Texans highlights: Defense leads victory in Zach Wilson’s return

Everything’s bigger in Texas … including, apparently, the offensive struggles. The New York Jets and Houston Texans engaged in a defensive battle on Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium, but the metropolitan visitors prevailed in an 21-14 decision. New York (3-8) earned only 264 yards of offense but managed to eke out a victory in Zach Wilson’s first appearance since Oct. 24.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
New York Post

Zach Wilson gets flirty with girlfriend on Instagram ahead of Jets return

Zach Wilson has plenty to be thankful for this year, including his favorite fan. The Jets rookie quarterback, who will start Sunday against the Texans after being sidelined four games due to injury, gushed over girlfriend Abbey Gile in a recent Instagram post. “Sexy girl,” Wilson commented Wednesday on Gile’s...
NFL
NBC Sports

Texans up 7-3 after Zach Wilson interception

The Jets took an early lead after intercepting Tyrod Taylor, but they lost it after Zach Wilson‘s first interception of the day. Wilson tried to shovel the ball to running back Ty Johnson while under pressure, but the ball went off Johnson’s back and cornerback Tavierre Thomas picked it off before it hit the ground. That set the Texans up inside the Jets’ 25-yard-line and Taylor would hit tight end Brevin Jordan for a field goal early in the second quarter to give Houston a 7-3 lead.
NFL
New York Post

Zach Wilson needs to show improvement for himself and for Jets

Zach Wilson returned on Sunday after missing four games with a knee injury. This is undoubtedly a question the Jets’ coaches are asking themselves about their rookie quarterback after his lukewarm return to play in Sunday’s 21-14 win over the Texans at NRG Stadium. The cold, hard answer to that...
NFL
Jets X-Factor

Zach Wilson beats Texans but is still an overthinking machine | Jets Film

Zach Wilson’s lack of confidence was evident in Houston. The New York Jets finally won on the road, taking care of business against a veteran-ladened 2-9 Houston Texans squad. Breaking the offensive dominance’ trend, New York’s third win of the season was sustained by a defense that shut down Tyrod Taylor’s offense after halftime.
NFL
newyorkjets.com

Jets-Texans Game Preview | Zach Wilson Returns to a Developing Offense

As the Jets (2-8) return to action against the Texans (2-8) following Thanksgiving Day, Jets head coach Robert Saleh is thankful for his new home, his new team and the return of his rookie QB to the lineup. "We're glorified military, right, we've lived in Jacksonville [2014-16], Seattle [2011-13], Houston...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy